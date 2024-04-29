Newsdeck

Newsdeck

BHP, Vale Offer Brazil $25.7 Billion Payment for Dam Disaster

BHP, Vale Offer Brazil $25.7 Billion Payment for Dam Disaster
By Vodacom
29 Apr 2024
0

Mining giants BHP Group and Vale SA offered to pay Brazil about $25.7 billion in total compensation for a 2015 tailings dam disaster at their joint-venture iron ore complex.

Mining giants BHP Group and Vale SA offered to pay Brazil about $25.7 billion in total compensation for a 2015 tailings dam disaster at their joint-venture iron ore complex.

The offer comes as the companies and Brazilian authorities renew negotiations that broke down last year. Brazil had been seeking 155 billion reais ($43 billion) to cover reparations, compensation and other damages.

BHP and Vale’s offer is split into three tranches, including a $14.4 billion cash payment made “over an extended period of time, well in excess of a decade,” to Brazil’s government and the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, BHP said in a statement on Monday.

“The negotiations between the parties are ongoing and no final agreement has been reached on the settlement amount or terms,” the company said.

The offer comes as BHP seeks a takeover of rival Anglo American Plc, in what could end up being the biggest mining deal in a decade.

The proposed payment would be made primarily by the Samarco joint-venture, with Vale and BHP picking up the remaining bill as secondary obligors.

Sizable payments to organizations and communities have already been made, while BHP retains a provision of $6.5 billion for future obligations. Vale holds a provision of $4.2 billion related to the dam collapse.

The Samarco Mariana Mining Complex’s tailings dam collapsed in 2015 causing deaths and large scale environmental destruction. Vale and BHP are also facing a parallel UK class action lawsuit, involving as many as 700,000 people.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
South Africa

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Signature fraud claims against Zuma’s MK party may imperil poll legitimacy
South Africa

Signature fraud claims against Zuma’s MK party may imperil poll legitimacy
Election Alignment: ANC-EFF coalition pact for Gauteng government is a given
Maverick News

Election Alignment: ANC-EFF coalition pact for Gauteng government is a given
Lekker Brekker Monday: Cheesy polenta with a fried egg & onion-tomato relish
TGIFood

Lekker Brekker Monday: Cheesy polenta with a fried egg & onion-tomato relish
[ML; PIC TO COME] ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ opens the door to a wider audience for his vision and music
Africa

[ML; PIC TO COME] ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ opens the door to a wider audience for his vision and music

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Billionaire Geiger Is Said to Near $7 Billion L’Occitane Buyout
Newsdeck

Billionaire Geiger Is Said to Near $7 Billion L’Occitane Buyout
Floods kill at least 42 in central Kenya after dam bursts
Newsdeck

Floods kill at least 42 in central Kenya after dam bursts
Dozens of tornadoes strike Oklahoma, killing at least four
Newsdeck

Dozens of tornadoes strike Oklahoma, killing at least four

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options