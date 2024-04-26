Newsdeck

Migration

UK police charge two men with immigration offences after Channel migrant deaths

UK police charge two men with immigration offences after Channel migrant deaths
A migrant waves while crossing the English Channel on a small boat, on 06 March 2024. The UK government has suffered more setbacks at the House of Lords recently on its plan to send migrants to Rwanda to deter the Channel crossings. Despite the British and French government's efforts to prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey on small boats, many are willing to take the risk to claim asylum in the UK. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
By Reuters
26 Apr 2024
0

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British police have charged two men with immigration offences after five migrants, including a child, died when a small boat crossed the English Channel from France earlier this week.

A 22-year-old from South Sudan has been charged with assisting unlawful immigration and attempting to arrive in Britain without valid entry clearance, Britain’s National Crime Agency said on Friday.

Another 22-year-old man from Sudan was charged solely with attempting to arrive without valid entry clearance.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are expected to appear in court in Kent, southeast England, on Friday.

An 18-year old man from Sudan has been bailed pending further inquiries, the NCA statement added.

About 6,500 people have arrived in England on small boats from France so far this year.

Tuesday’s deadly crossing took place just hours after the British parliament passed a bill paving the way for asylum seekers who arrive in Britain without permission to be deported to Rwanda, a policy which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says will deter people from making the journey.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Milliken)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Maverick News

Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
At home with Nelson Mandela — Madiba’s Houghton house is sanctuary for heritage, art and culture
DM168

At home with Nelson Mandela — Madiba’s Houghton house is sanctuary for heritage, art and culture
Nafiz Modack was at centre of R50m corruption case, former Hawks officer tells Kinnear trial
Maverick News

Nafiz Modack was at centre of R50m corruption case, former Hawks officer tells Kinnear trial
Thabo Mbeki on Soweto charm offensive as ANC ‘unleashes’ senior leaders
Maverick News

Thabo Mbeki on Soweto charm offensive as ANC ‘unleashes’ senior leaders
Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance shocks ANC, DA in Western Cape wards, local party bags historic win

TOP READS IN SECTION

Portugal must 'pay costs' of slavery and colonial crimes, president says
Newsdeck

Portugal must 'pay costs' of slavery and colonial crimes, president says
I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
South America weather experts see La Nina, El Nino frequency rising
Newsdeck

South America weather experts see La Nina, El Nino frequency rising
South Africa Mines Minister Signals Opposition to BHP-Anglo Deal
Newsdeck

South Africa Mines Minister Signals Opposition to BHP-Anglo Deal
Kyiv says passports for military-age men to be issued only in Ukraine
Newsdeck

Kyiv says passports for military-age men to be issued only in Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.