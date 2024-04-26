UK police charge two men with immigration offences after Channel migrant deaths

A migrant waves while crossing the English Channel on a small boat, on 06 March 2024. The UK government has suffered more setbacks at the House of Lords recently on its plan to send migrants to Rwanda to deter the Channel crossings. Despite the British and French government's efforts to prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey on small boats, many are willing to take the risk to claim asylum in the UK. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

A 22-year-old from South Sudan has been charged with assisting unlawful immigration and attempting to arrive in Britain without valid entry clearance, Britain’s National Crime Agency said on Friday.

Another 22-year-old man from Sudan was charged solely with attempting to arrive without valid entry clearance.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are expected to appear in court in Kent, southeast England, on Friday.

An 18-year old man from Sudan has been bailed pending further inquiries, the NCA statement added.

About 6,500 people have arrived in England on small boats from France so far this year.

Tuesday’s deadly crossing took place just hours after the British parliament passed a bill paving the way for asylum seekers who arrive in Britain without permission to be deported to Rwanda, a policy which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says will deter people from making the journey.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Milliken)