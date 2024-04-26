Public caning for having sex outside of marriage, and more from around the world

An Acehnese man receives caning punishment in front of the public for violating Sharia law, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 25 April 2024. The perpetrators received a caning punishment up to 20 lashes for breaking Sharia law for having sex outside marriage. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
An Acehnese man gets a medical check up after receiving caning punishment in front of the public for violating Sharia law, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 25 April 2024. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that has implemented Sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
A protester wearing a watermelon yarmulke, which is a solidarity with Palestine symbol, makes a peace sign as police clear a pro-Palestine protest camp near the Chancellery on April 26, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Several dozen protesters, who were demanding an end to Israeli bombing in Gaza, have been camping at the site over the past several weeks. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Pope Francis attends a special audience with pilgrims from Hungary at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican, 25 April 2024. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator is seen in an encampment on the campus of UCLA on April 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Activists at UCLA have joined a range of campuses across the United States who have started encampments to call on their universities to divest financial ties from Israel. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
An Indian voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the general elections, in Bangalore, India, 26 April 2024. Voting for the second phase of general elections started in various states in India. General elections in India will be held over seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024 to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha (House of the People), which are held every five years in which about 968 million people are eligible to vote. Final results will be announced on 04 June 2024. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Security personal guard the place where members of Haiti’s Presidential Transitional Council were sworn-in at the Villa d’Accueil, in of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 25 April 2024. The nine members of the Transitional Presidential Council, tasked with choosing the country’s new prime minister and cabinet, were sworn in on 25 April following the formal resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry from office. EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin
People ride on a motorbike along a road as the sun sets in Kathmandu, Nepal, 26 April 2024. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A picture taken with a drone shows a young humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) that is beached on the shore of Marblehead, Massachusetts, USA, 26 April 2024. According to local reports, a second deceased whale, a minke (balaenoptera acutorostrata) was also beached on the island of Nantucket, approximately 30 miles (53km) south of Cape Cod. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
A pothole is marked up for repair in the historic village of Great Budworth on April 25, 2024 near Northwich, United Kingdom. The UK’s roads have a large number of potholes due to high traffic levels and its cold and wet climate during winter. British motoring organisation, the RAC, says new figures show vehicle breakdowns rose by 9% in the last year due to potholes. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A man takes a short nap on a push cart during a hot day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 April 2024. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the duration of the heat wave has been extended on 25 April for the next 72 hours. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Extinction Rebellion activists carry a banner that reads ‘G7 climate meeting: -2 days to the beginning of the circus!’ as they protest in front of the Rai headquarters, against climate change and the next G7 Ministers’ Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment, being held from 28-30 April in Italy, in Turin, Italy, 26 April 2024. EPA-EFE/Tino Romano
The Corazzieri, the Presidential Guard, line up during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Altar of the Fatherland (Altare della Patria) to commemorate the 79th Liberation Day, in Rome, Italy, 25 April 2024. Liberation Day (Festa della Liberazione) is a nationwide public holiday in Italy that is annually celebrated on 25 April. The day remembers Italians who fought against the Nazis and Mussolini’s troops during World War II and honors those who served in the Italian Resistance. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
Rickshaw pullers rest under trees during a hot day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 April 2024. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the duration of the heat wave has been extended on 25 April for the next 72 hours. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
epa11302813 People receive free food rations distributed by Dua Foundation in Karcahi, Pakistan, 26 April 2024. Free rations were distributed by Dua Foundation and also cash 10,000 Pakistani rupees (35.94 US dollar) per family. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
People hold a protest timed to coordinate with US Supreme Court hearing about former US President Donald Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution outside of the New York State Supreme Court during his ongoing criminal trial in New York, USA, 25 April 2024. Attorneys for Trump, who is facing 34 felony counts in New York State for allegedly falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, are arguing today at the Supreme Court that he should be immune from prosecution for any actions he took to remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) walks out to attend an event celebrating ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 April 2024. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Artist Justine McAllister paints a mural in Melbourne, Australia, 26 April 2024. Seven world-renowned street artists have taken to the streets of Mordialloc, a beachside suburb of Melbourne, to create a series of large-scare murals as part of an initiative called Wall to Wall. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Yemenis perform group workouts at a stadium in Sana’a, Yemen, 25 April 2024. The free sports club, officially called ‘Ahsan Fareek’ in Arabic (‘The Best Team’), has over 3,000 male members, who perform a set of group workouts daily in the early morning in 25 branches, 15 of which are in the capital Sana’a, according to estimates by the club. The members of all Sana’a-based branches gather once on the last Thursday of each month in a stadium to perform group workouts together as a way to keep fit and relieve the psychological stresses that many people suffer from due to the effects of the prolonged war in Yemen. There is a notable absence of women since they do not generally exercise in public due to strict Muslim and tribal traditions practiced in the Arab country. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Orthodox Jews cover their heads with prayer shawls as they recite the ‘Priestly Blessing’ or Cohanim prayer in Hebrew on the holiday of Passover, in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem, 25 April 2024. The prayer, which is performed twice a year, is only spoken by the Cohanim, the high priests of the ancient temples during the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, commemorating the Jewish exodus from Egypt in Biblical times. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Polish farmers with their tractors take part in a protest on the S3 route – Pyrzyce junction, near Pyrzyce, north-western Poland, 25 April 2024. The farmers announced the protest will last 12 hours. The Pyrzyce junction will be closed in both directions, and the S3 road will be closed from the Gryfino junction to the Mysliborz junction. Polish farmers have been protesting for several weeks along with farmers from other European countries against EU farm imports and the European Green Deal. EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI
People inspect damaged houses at an area flooded by the Gitathuru river water, a day after it overflowed and broke its banks due to heavy rainfall damaging surrounding neighborhoods, in the Mathare slums, Nairobi, Kenya, 25 April 2024. According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, the floodings left at least 32 dead, 15 injured and at least 103,485 people have been affected by the March-May long rains that continue to rise, including 40,265 people displaced, as of 18 April 2024. Kenya’s meteorological department predicts more heavy rainfall this week, as floods continue to destroy properties in various parts of the country. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Pink moonset over Kasprowy Wierch as seen from Polana Zgorzelisko, south Poland, 26 April 2024.The April full moon is named after the wildflowers blooming in early spring. This year’s full pink moon fell on 24 April. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot
Internally displaced Palestinians spend their time at the beach west of Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip, 25 April 2024 (issued 26 April 2024). Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in ‘desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection’. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Activists hold a banner reading ‘No financial stability without a stable climate’ as they protest against fossil investment prior to the 116th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), at Bern, Switzerland, 26 April 2024. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
Everton fans react before the English Premier League soccer match of Everton FC against Liverpool FC, in Liverpool, Britain, 24 April 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN. DM
