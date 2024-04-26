I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.
Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.
NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!
First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.
Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.
e’Lollipop. Photographer: Andrew Cleland
“Good Morning Sunrise”. Photographer: Clare Bosman
A breathtaking moment of a beautiful Kgalagadi sunset shining light on an awe-inspiring lion pair. Samuel Surdut
Sunset, Stilbaai. Photographer: Wilhelm de Beer
Waterfall direct into the sea. Photographer: Paul Botha
World Penguin Day – 25 April. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom
Time lapse – the ancient moon and modern turbines. Photographer: Marianne Alexander
The S.A.L.T. in our stars. Photographer: Masudah Paleker
Unseen Heads. Photographer: Margarita Dalmeida
Hermanus Bliss! Photographer:
Andrew Brooks
Wakey, wakey, time for breakfast. Photographer: Hugo Scott Attfield
Yes, it’s real. Photographer: Daniel Kolossa
View of mist below Table Mountain. Photographer: Tasha Perreard
Penguins in the midst. Photographer: Jim Hunneyball
High Five To Love. Photographer: Rianna Wentzel
Sleeping Beauty. Photographer: Jacqueline Campbell
Robberg Peninsula Hiking Trail. Photographer: Jennifer Jones
Kalkbay harbour at sunrise. Photographer: Wendy Hogarth
Lambing Season. Photographer: David Reucassel
Magical Tankwa Karoo rain. Photographer: David de Coning
Morning in Porto. Photographer: Eric Meyer
On top of the world. Photographer: Rens Rezelman
Parliament Building Cape Town. Photographer: Jacques Mc Carthy
If…moved to poetry. Photographer: Anthony Chapman
Here’s looking at you. Photographer: Ian Siddall
A breathe of fresh air. Photographer: Chris Heymans
Cruise Reflections. Photographer: Gerd Marschner
A peak above the clouds for the mighty Lions Head. Photographer: Saphokazi Ndabula
Afternoon sun in Paris. Photographer: Adrian LEES
Chilling on riverbank before paddling the Orange River, Namibia. Photographer: Kim Wolstenholme
Drakensberg Gardens Golf Course Dale Piper