Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORD

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 25 April

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 25 April
By Daily Maverick
25 Apr 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Maverick News

Reserve Bank seizes R60m assets from Berdine Odendaal, leaving her in the cold
Portugal must 'pay costs' of slavery and colonial crimes, president says
Newsdeck

Portugal must 'pay costs' of slavery and colonial crimes, president says
‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Maverick Life

‘Civil War’ review — an eerily familiar dystopian perspective that captures last of US
Defective arrest warrant keeps Joburg City manager Brink in the pink amid water disconnection saga
Maverick News

Defective arrest warrant keeps Joburg City manager Brink in the pink amid water disconnection saga
A weekend of trout fishing in leopard country is a reminder that SA still has clean waters
Maverick Life

A weekend of trout fishing in leopard country is a reminder that SA still has clean waters

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 24 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 24 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Tues, 23 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 23 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 22 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 22 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 19 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 19 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Thur, 18 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 18 April

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.
Maverick Crossword Vol.1

A Crossword Book for the Maverick Mind.

The Maverick Crossword is a collection of 100 crosswords made for sophisticated readers who keep up with news and current affairs, with clues and solutions specific to the South African experience and diverse worldview.

Now only R125 on The Daily Maverick Shop.