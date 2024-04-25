Newsdeck

MIGRATION

Britain’s Rwanda asylum legislation formally becomes law

Britain’s Rwanda asylum legislation formally becomes law
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference on his flagship Rwanda migration policy, in London, Britain, 22 April 2024. EPA-EFE/JASON ALDEN / POOL
By Reuters
25 Apr 2024
LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles has given his assent to legislation central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Royal assent is the final stage in the legislative process, and effectively rubber stamps the decision taken by parliament earlier this week to approve the bill after a long battle between the government and opponents of the plan.

The Royal Assent was announced in the House of Lords on Thursday, meaning the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill will now become law.

Parliament approved the legislation in the early hours of Tuesday morning. On Monday, Sunak said he expected the first flights to Rwanda to take off in 10 to 12 weeks after it was passed.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

