A Hiveld lightning storm is one of nature’s great spectacles, a dazzling electric light show that puts a Taylor Swift concert to shame.

It’s also, of course, shockingly dangerous, representing a threat to people, property and animals.

South Africa’s Weather Service has partnered with global lightning detection specialist Meteorage to enhance the monitoring of storms and provide a new source of protection from the threats linked to lightning.

“The SA Weather Service’s collaboration with Meteorage will promote, develop and facilitate access to solutions for forecasts, warnings, and monitoring and analysis of severe weather, including thunderstorms,” the Weather Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the partnership would include:

Enhancing the value of the existing lightning network (the South African Lightning Detection Network (SALDN) which the Weather Service acquired and has operated since 2006;

Bringing new dedicated services for South African users, courtesy of the Cats (Computer-Aided Thunderstorm System) software toolbox developed by Meteorage; and

Contributing to targeted initiatives to mitigate the lightning risk for all affected activities in the country.

Meteorage is the operator of Europe’s lightning detection network and is a recognised global leader in this field. So it’s a case of a serious foreign company partnering with an arm of the South African government, which is welcome in this stormy economic environment.

Lightning detection networks, or LDNs, “… monitor the development, intensity, and movement of thunderstorms and can be used as a specialised tool in the issuing of severe weather warnings and forecasts,” the Weather Service said.

South Africa has 26 of these sensors spread across the country.

“These sensors detect electromagnetic signals from cloud-to-ground and cloud-to-cloud lightning and uses both time-of-arrival and magnetic direction-finding principles to detect the electrical and magnetic components respectively,” the Weather Service said.

Enhancing this system should literally be a lifesaver.

“Lightning ranks among the deadliest meteorological phenomena in South Africa. It is estimated that it kills around 264 people every year in the country, although this is likely an underestimation, given the underreporting of incidents coupled with incomplete databases,” the Weather Service said.

“In addition to the danger it poses to humans, lightning may cause the death of animals and livestock. Moreover, around 20% of electrical distribution faults are caused by lightning, while damage to electrical equipment is common in many economic sectors, as well as for private individuals. Furthermore, insurance claims linked to lightning amount to millions of rands each year.”

Hopefully, this will save lives and help to prevent the damage to property and infrastructure that can accompany nature’s vivid natural light shows. DM