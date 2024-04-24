Congo Republic declares mpox epidemic

An Indian health worker walks in front of a list of high-risk countries for the Monkeypox virus, at Chennai International Airport, in Chennai, India, 16 July 2022 (reissued 28 November 2022). The World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement on 28 November 2022 said it "will begin using a new preferred term mpox as a synonym for monkeypox" simultaneously for one year until the term 'monkeypox' is phased out. The decsion was taken after consultations with global experts as "racist and stigmatizing language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO." EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

No deaths have yet been recorded, Health Minister Gilbert Mokoki said in a statement on Tuesday.

He called on the public to take precautions including avoiding close contact with suspected cases, avoiding contact with animals and avoiding handling game meat with bare hands.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the virus mpox to replace the older term monkeypox, citing concerns of stigma and racism associated with the name.

Mpox was first detected in humans in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970, according to the WHO.

Symptoms include fever, aches and skin lesions.

In 2022, the WHO declared an outbreak that spread to Europe and North America a global health emergency.

