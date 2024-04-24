2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Still Life

Silent give and take. Image: © Peter Franck, Germany, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Trauma Bondage’. “A still life image of lava rocks from Lanzarote bonded with balloons. My artistic exploration on the topic of trauma bonding questions what serves to bind these visual heterogeneities. In Trauma Bondage, I want to address trauma as a distorting force that ensnares one’s perception, weaving an illusion that keeps us tethered to the painfully familiar. The series delves into the delicate visual interplay between contrasts of sharp and soft, natural and synthetic, solid and airy. With these images I am exploring not only my own experience with trauma and trauma bonds, but also the overall feeling of a traumatised society, where trust is eroded and relationships are labelled as unsafe – emerging narratives in which suffering becomes the currency for love and connection. Image: © Kristina Kulakova, Austria, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Trauma Bondage’. Image: © Kristina Kulakova, Austria, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘London Plane Tree’. “Created in my studio using daylight, this series consists of cast-off bark with manipulated printed self-portraits. Our lives are built up, layer by layer around our core selves. Belief systems, memories and opinions define who we are. But underneath these layers, what remains? As an artist and a person finding themselves in the later part of life, it has become essential for me to reevaluate and prioritise how I move through the world. Peeling back layers and looking for that original sense of self has become important. Walking to my studio, I pass a line of London Plane trees, and have noticed that they shed their bark. The tree is growing rapidly, and the bark is unable to expand as quickly as the tree enlarges. This fascinating process resonates with me. How do I shed preconceived constructs to make room for growth? How does this practice expose my vulnerabilities? To answer these questions, I created this photographic series, which consists of cast-off bark with manipulated self-portraits, connecting my exploration with nature.” Image: © Beth Galton, United States, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘London Plane Tree’. Image: © Beth Galton, United States, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Angelica Archangelica’. Angelica has been used in traditional medicine to treat multiple health conditions. It is thought to contain various bioactive ingredients that may have antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Researchers have also studied Angelica’s potential anticancer effects in a lab, testing Angelica archangelica extract on breast cancer cells. They found that Angelica may help cause breast cancer cell death, leading researchers to conclude that the herb may have antitumor potential. Plants are among the main suppliers of medicinal substances and should be considered as the producers and dynamic containers of chemical substances. In their evolution they have developed innumerable secondary metabolites that perform various ecological functions for the plant, such as repellence, defence from herbivores, fighting against other plant species for resource control, defence from parasites and attraction to pollinators. These secondary metabolites have also shown important pharmacological activities in humans, which constitute the active ingredients or the main components on which the curative action of a drug depends; in fact, 40 percent of monomolecular drugs derive from plant species. This series highlights the important role of pharmacognosy in modern biology. Image: © Federico Scarchilli, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Hyoscine Butylbromide’. Hyoscine Butylbromide was patented in 1950 from Duboisia leichhardtii and Duboisia myoporoides and approved for medical use in 1951. It is an anticholinergic medication used to treat abdominal pain, esophageal spasms, bladder spasms and renal colic. It is also used to improve excessive respiratory secretions at the end of life. Image: © Federico Scarchilli, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Restaurant interior.’ A series of photographs taken in the state of Yucatan in Mexico. Image: © William Abranowicz, United States, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Home interior.’ Image: © William Abranowicz, United States, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘1000 Places to See’. “There was a year when my life was put on hold. There was a long winter and a long illness. I could not walk, every breath was difficult and I felt like I was losing hope on a good outcome. In my house, everything was arranged for me so that I could reach it from a wheelchair – my small refrigerator, my microwave oven, my oxygen machine. My bath was converted for a disabled person and someone had to help me with food and medications. I was trapped at home, surrounded by the trappings of the illness, and tried to find sources of positive emotions and optimism in my surroundings. I found a source of inspiration in a book by Patricia Schultz: 1000 Places to See Before You Die. Thinking of future exotic travels, I coloured my home world.” Image: © Helen McLain, United States, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘1000 Places to See’. Image: © Helen McLain, United States, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Object confiscated at Picassent Prison, Valencia. The undersigned Head of Services hereby brings to your attention the facts of events that occurred on 5 June 2021,16:00h. After searching the cell of inmate X, he is found to have a handmade tattoo machine.’ This series of photographs corresponds to objects seized by prison officials. In them, handmade objects are identified with the principle of Creatio ex Nihilo, and with Torrance’s definition of creative ability as fulfilled on the basis of identifying gaps in knowledge or deficiencies, and the subsequent search for solutions. In photographing these objects, I identify their effectiveness in relation to their intended result: personal defence, spoken communication, or self-expression through tattooing. The definition of creativity has changed throughout the history of humankind, and so has the term itself. From the earliest civilisations, and practically up to the present day, the power to create was only attributed to God. God was the only one who could create out of nothing. This series considers the creative abilities of people in confined, heavily watched environments, keeping in mind the ways in which we have defined and perceived creativity in past scholarship and discourse. Each image description is an adapted excerpt from an official report at Picassent Prison, Valencia. Image: © Raúl Belinchón, Spain, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Objects confiscated at Picassent Prison, Valencia. The undersigned Chief of Services hereby brings to your attention events that occurred on 28 December 2021, 08:00h. Two Inmates (father and son) are quarantined in module 13 after special leave on 23 December 2021 to visit the mother of X and grandmother of Z sick. They took advantage of the special leave to introduce prohibited objects: a small bag with brown powder, presumably heroin, was seized, hidden in the seam of a pair of jeans, which they would possibly distribute. Given that they may have in their possession a mobile phone, which has not been found during a search, we will inquire about this and request their cooperation.’ Image: © Raúl Belinchón, Spain, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Payphone Receiver’. Images from walks taken in February and April 2023, in the Phoenix, Arizona, USA area. © Michael Young, United States, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
‘Weathered Volleyball’. A weathered volleyball on a tennis court. Image: © Michael Young, United States, Shortlist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 DM
