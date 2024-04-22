Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Anglo American to Oppose Appeal in Zambia Lead Poisoning Case

Anglo American to Oppose Appeal in Zambia Lead Poisoning Case
By Bloomberg
22 Apr 2024
0

Anglo American Plc said it will oppose any court case over allegations that a Zambian mine in which the company held a stake poisoned tens of thousands of people with lead after the claimants were allowed to appeal a previous ruling.

The Johannesburg High Court on April 19 granted the plaintiffs from the Zambian town of Kabwe the right to appeal a December dismissal of their application, the London-listed miner said in a statement on Monday. Anglo “has stated from the outset that this claim is entirely misconceived,” it said.

Last week’s decision “does not undermine” the earlier judgment and simply recognizes that an appeal to another court “is a viable option for the claimants to follow in the South African legal process,” the company said.

Anglo denies responsibility for the lead poisoning related to the Broken Hill mine. The company says it only held a minority interest in the operator of that mine from 1925 until 1974, when it was nationalized. Lead poisoning can cause health problems ranging from learning difficulties to infertility, brain damage and, in some cases, death.

Read more: Anglo American Avoids Class Action Over Lead Poisoning 

The company’s arguments “indicate a shocking indifference to the tremendous and ongoing harm caused to generations of the Kabwe communities by its operations,” the plaintiffs’ law firms — Mbuyisa Moleele and Leigh Day — said in a joint statement on Monday, describing the new ruling as a “crucial step towards achieving justice.”

The group lawsuit, filed in South Africa because Anglo was headquartered in Johannesburg when it held the Broken Hill stake, has been brought by 12 individuals from Kabwe. The law firms for those plaintiffs have said they could represent more than 140,000 people.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
South Africa

The forgotten people: We visited the North West town where almost nobody votes
Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
DM168

Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees — small-town arts festival fosters local voices reflecting our world
Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
Maverick News

Campaigners for Zuma's MK Party make their presence felt during Ramaphosa's KZN walkabout
A win for Zuma's MK party as judge rejects delayed ANC bid to block use of military wing trademark
Maverick News

A win for Zuma's MK party as judge rejects delayed ANC bid to block use of military wing trademark
Bad business has not dented Iqbal Survé’s ‘billions' — or so he says
DM168

Bad business has not dented Iqbal Survé’s ‘billions' — or so he says

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Newsdeck

Israeli PM Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Ukraine says it damaged Russian rescue ship in Crimea
Newsdeck

Ukraine says it damaged Russian rescue ship in Crimea
Russia says it has taken Bohdanivka in eastern Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia says it has taken Bohdanivka in eastern Ukraine
Israeli military intelligence head resigns over 7 October attack failures
Newsdeck

Israeli military intelligence head resigns over 7 October attack failures

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.