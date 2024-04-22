A new statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled, and more from around the world

People view a newly-unveiled statue of Queen Elizabeth II is pictured on April 22, 2024 in Oakham, England. The statue is reportedly the first permanent memorial to the late monarch. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A shot of the plaque on the newly-unveiled statue of Queen Elizabeth II is pictured on April 22, 2024 in Oakham, England. The statue is reportedly the first permanent memorial to the late monarch. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A close-up view of the newly-unveiled statue of Queen Elizabeth II is pictured on April 22, 2024 in Oakham, England. The statue is reportedly the first permanent memorial to the late monarch. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A Pro-Palestinian protester holds a banner during a march in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Istanbul, Turkey, 21 April 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Activists stage a protest during a general shareholders’ meeting of ING Group in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 April 2024. The activists demand ING Group to do more against climate change. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
People attend a flashmob in support of the Estonian funding plan for Ukraine, at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 April 2024. Estonian politicians said that Ukraineʼs western allies need to invest 0.25 percent of GDP annually toward military aid to Ukraine, following a strategy developed by Estoniaʼs defense ministry. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro attends a march in his support in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 21 April 2024. Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro (2019-2022) called for a march to ‘defend democracy and freedom of speech.’ EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
A supporter reacts as member of the Parliament or the Bangalore (south) constituency candidate Tejasvi Surya and Annamalai Member of the Parliament candidate and President of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), parade in a motorcade during BJP parties campaign ahead of the General Elections, in Bangalore, India, 22 April 2024. Indian general election, which consists of seven phases running from 19 April to 01 June, to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha (House of the People), with the final results to be announced on 04 June 2024. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
A supporter of former Indonesian presidential candidates in the 2024 elections waves a national flag and shouts slogans near burning tires during a protest rally near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 April 2024. Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on 22 April rejected a challenge from former Indonesian presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, putting an end to the 2024 presidential election dispute. The defeated candidates had challenged the legitimacy of the Indonesian presidential election results after Prabowo Subianto won the 14 February presidential race. The General Election Commission formally announced Prabowo’s victory on 20 March 2024. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO
Elena Uhlig attends the 19th Felix Burda Award at Hotel Adlon on April 21, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)
A girl cools off during the heat wave at the Suhrawardy Udyan water reserve in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 April 2024. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) the duration of heat wave has been extended by three more days, Meteorological office issued a new waring on 22 April for next 72 hours. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Australian skateboarder Arisa Trew arrives for the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony, in Madrid, Spain, 22 April 2024. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca
Leonardo Bittencourt and Marvin Ducksch of SV Werder Bremen celebrate victory in the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and VfB Stuttgart at Wohninvest Weserstadion on April 21, 2024 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Doja Cat performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, 21 April 2024 (issued 22 April 2024). EPA-EFE/SYDNEY KRANTZ
Bebe Rexha performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, 21 April 2024 (issued 22 April 2024). EPA-EFE/SYDNEY KRANTZ
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray and burn leavened bread at Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, 22 April 2024. The burning of all products containing leavening agents, or Chametz, is a customary preparation ahead of the week-long Jewish high holiday of Passover that commemorates the Jewish exodus from Egypt according to The Bible. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk in a hazy street after they burnt leavened bread at Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, 22 April 2024. The burning of all products containing leavening agents, or Chametz, is a customary preparation ahead of the week-long Jewish high holiday of Passover that commemorates the Jewish exodus from Egypt according to The Bible. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Destroyed buildings as Palestinians return to Khan Younis after the Israeli military pulled out troops from the southern Gaza Strip, 22 April 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
An aerial drone photo shows a submerged area in Hanguang Town of Qingyuan, Guangdong Province, China, 21 April 2024 (issued 22 April 2024). The lower reaches of the Beijiang River were expected to experience big floods caused by the heavy and continuous downpours. The provincial disaster reduction committee has initiated a Level IV emergency response to tackle the floods that hit the cities of Shaoguan and Qingyuan in Guangdong. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Huang Guobao
Motorists drive under a billboard displaying an image of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Karachi, Pakistan, 22 April 2024. Raisi arrived in Islamabad on 22 April for a three-day visit to the country. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israel banner carrying pictures of Iranian missiles in Tehran, Iran, 22 April 2024. Tension between Iran and Israel continue since Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched drones and missiles towards Israel on 13 April, following an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria which Iran claimed was conducted by Israel. Iranian state media reported that three aerial objects were destroyed by air defense systems over the central city of Isfahan early morning on 19 April. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An elderly woman from the Tamang community looks on while observing the Temal festival at the Bauddhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, 22 April 2024. Thousands of people from across the country gathered at the Bauddhanath Stupa to pay homage to their loved ones who have passed away. As per the Tamang religious beliefs, lighting an oil lamps and performing puja during the auspicious occasion brings peace to the souls of the ancestors who have passed away in previous years. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Nepalese people from the Tamang community visit the Bauddhanath Stupa to observe the Temal festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 22 April 2024. Thousands of people from across the country gathered at the Bauddhanath Stupa to pay homage to their loved ones who have passed away. As per the Tamang religious beliefs, lighting an oil lamps and performing puja during the auspicious occasion brings peace to the souls of the ancestors who have passed away in previous years. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A man works at a waste recycle plant, on World Earth Day in Peshawar, Pakistan, 22 April 2024. World Earth Day is celebrated annually on 22 April, to raise awareness and develop a sense of public responsibility pertaining to environmentally sustainable practices in order to build and maintain a healthy, global ecosystem and maintain a viable planet for future generations. The theme for World Earth Day 2024 is Planet vs Plastics, to bring attention to the serious issue of plastic pollution and how it harms nature. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
A person passes a flooded stream littered with waste caused by rains, amid a spreading cholera outbreak, in Sana’a, Yemen, 22 April 2024. Torrential rains and floods have hit several parts of Yemen over the past two months, creating a high-risk environment for waterborne diseases such as cholera. As of April 7, more than 11,000 suspected cases have been reported in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen since October 2023, along with 75 deaths, according to a recent report by the United Nations. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Competitors climb towards the Tsena Refien pass during the 24th Glacier Patrol race in the Swiss Alps between Arolla and Verbier, Switzerland, 21 April 2024. Due to adverse weather conditions over the past week, the iconic ski mountaineering race, organized by the Swiss Army, was held only on 21 April morning. The event took place on the 29.6 km short course between Arolla and Verbier, with all other races cancelled. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX
Work is under way to move piles of plastic waste at a facility that stores recyclable materials in Suwon, South Korea, 22 April 2024, Earth Day. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Tourists visit the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 22 April 2024. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A waxing gibbous moon is seen above the city of La Paz, Bolivia, 20 April 2024. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
YG Marley performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, USA, 21 April 2024. EPA-EFE/SYDNEY KRANTZ
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference on his flagship Rwanda migration policy, in London, Britain, 22 April 2024. Sunak seeks to push a bill through the Parliament that enables his flagship migration policy as the British prime minister seeks to regain momentum 10 days from a crucial set of local elections. EPA-EFE/JASON ALDEN. DM.
