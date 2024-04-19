The Azalea Festival, and more from around the world

A Kimono-clad Nepalese tourist from Britain takes photos of her friend and Azalea in full bloom at Nezu Shrine garden in Tokyo, Japan, 19 April 2024 while highest temperature in central Tokyo rose into 23.4 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees higher than usual. About 100 types of 3,000 azaleas attract visitors during the Azalea Festival held at the shrine from 30 March to 30 April in 2024. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Azalea in full bloom attract visitors at Nezu Shrine garden in Tokyo, Japan, 19 April 2024 while highest temperature in central Tokyo rose into 23.4 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees higher than usual. About 100 types of 3,000 azaleas attract visitors during the Azalea Festival held at the shrine from 30 March to 30 April in 2024. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Members of the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus company spread leaflets and blue heart-shaped balloons to passers by before a special show organized for passengers, to mark the World Circus Day, at the departures terminal of the ‘Henri Coanda’ International Airport, in Otopeni city, Romania, 19 April 2024. World Circus Day was celebrated for the first time in 2010, being celebrated since then on the third Saturday of April every year, being initiated by the World Circus Federation, under the high patronage of its honorary president, Princess Stephanie of Monaco. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
An internally displaced Palestinian woman sitting on a rock by the sea, at the beach near Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 18 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, as they search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is ‘on the brink of famine’, with 1.1 million people (half of its population) ‘experiencing catastrophic food insecurity’ due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
A man shelters under an umbrella while walking along a road during snowfall in Zurich, Switzerland, 18 April 2024. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
View of a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 April 2024. The National Centre of Meteorology said the UAE witnessed its heaviest rainfall two days ago since it began data collection in 1949, adding that the highest rainfall was recorded in the ‘Khatm Al Shakla’ area in Al Ain, reaching 254 mm. A severe wave of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall affected most UAE’s cities . EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Grey cattle graze in the tall grass after having moved from their winter habitat to summer pastures in the grassland of Hortobagy National Park near the munincipality of Tarnaszentmiklos, northeastern Hungary, 19 April 2024. The herd of this indigenous Hungarian breed will remain in the pastures until late October. EPA-EFE/Peter Komka
An Israeli national flag flies on the head of a guard during an official ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, at former Umschlagplatz (reloading point) memorial in Warsaw, Poland, 19 April 2024. The 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against the Nazis was the largest single revolt by Jews during World War II. EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak
An activist of the ‘People for the ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PeTA) showers herself with polluted water caused by leather industry waste, during a group protest ahead of Earth Day, in Kolkata, eastern India, 19 April 2024. PETA India representing the environmental devastation caused by the leather industry, says, animal agriculture, which includes the leather industry, is responsible for nearly one-fifth of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, and effluents from leather tanneries contaminate rivers and streams, harming humans and all living, feeling beings who reside there or in the vicinity. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
An apartment building damaged from Hurricane Otis in the Diamante neighborhood of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. It’s a grim scene after Hurricane Otis tore into Acapulco in October as a Category 5 storm, leaving at least 50 people dead and an economic toll estimated at about $20 billion. Photographer: Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A boat remains submerged in the water following Hurricane Otis at the Acapulco Yacht Club in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. It’s a grim scene after Hurricane Otis tore into Acapulco in October as a Category 5 storm, leaving at least 50 people dead and an economic toll estimated at about $20 billion. Photographer: Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Artist Hilary Jack poses with her work, ‘Seaview (2024)’, which depicts a house precariously perched and partially sliding down a steep slope, reminding us of how coastal erosion and adverse weather impact the homes we live in, on April 19, 2024 in Salisbury, England. Ahead of World Earth Day (22 April) this major new art exhibition opens at Salisbury Cathedral, running from 20 April – 6 October 2024, featuring works inside and outside Salisbury Cathedral that focus on the air we breathe, the changing landscapes around us and how the environment can impact our mental wellbeing. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Frederick Arthur Bridgman’s ‘A Kabyle Beauty’ (estimated at £80,000 – £120,000) goes on view at Sotheby’s on April 19, 2024 in London, England. The Orientalist Art sale will take place at Sotheby’s on April 23, 2024. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)
Women pose with their inked fingers at a polling station after casting their votes in the first phase of the general elections in Bidara Village in Rajasthan, India, 19 April 2024. Voting has begun in the Indian general elections. The elections will be held over seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024 with the results being announced on 04 June. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
A Fridays for future activists holds a protest sign during a climate protest demonstration on April 19, 2024 in Turin, Italy. In the next week from 28 to 30 April, 2024 there will be a G7 Climate meeting in Turin, Italy and the Fridays for the Future movement is protesting in main squares in urban centers across on world to denounce perceived governments inaction towards climate change. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images). DM
