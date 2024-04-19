Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORD

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 19 April

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 19 April
By Daily Maverick
19 Apr 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

