Scotland to ditch 2030 greenhouse gas reduction target, says BBC report

Emissions rise from a cooling tower at the Jaenschwalde lignite fired power plant, operated by Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG (LEAG), in Peitz, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
By Reuters
18 Apr 2024
Scotland's devolved government will abandon its target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030, the BBC reported on Wednesday, adding that Scotland would keep a separate goal to reach net zero by 2045.

The BBC report, which did not name its sources, said annual climate targets could also be scrapped.

Asked about the BBC report, a Scottish government spokesperson said there would be a statement in Scotland’s parliament on Thursday afternoon responding to a report published by the Climate Change Committee in March.

“This government is absolutely committed to tackling the climate crisis with the urgency and pace which is required. However, to do so we need collective will and a common sense of priority,” Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said in a separate statement.

She did not confirm changes to the climate targets.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

