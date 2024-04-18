Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Iran Says Israeli Threats May Spark Shift in Nuclear Policy

Iran Says Israeli Threats May Spark Shift in Nuclear Policy
This handout image supplied by the Iran International Photo Agency shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran.
By Bloomberg
18 Apr 2024
0

Iran said it may review its nuclear policies if Israel threatens to attack the country’s atomic sites, and vowed to respond in kind to any such strike by the Jewish state.

While the comments from a senior Iranian military official didn’t specify what the change would be, Tehran’s long said its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.

“It’s possible and conceivable to revise the nuclear doctrine and policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and deviate from the considerations of previous declarations” if Israel uses the threat of an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities to pressure Tehran, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Ahmad Haghtalab said, in comments reported by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Tehran is bracing for a potential Israeli response to its weekend missile and drone strike, which was in turn a retaliation for a strike on its diplomatic compound in Syria. An attack on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program would be one of the most aggressive potential scenarios.

Read More: What Are Israel’s Options for Retaliating Against Iran’s Strike?

The US is urging Israel to show restraint after it successfully intercepted most of the Iranian assault, fearing the tit-for-tat operations between the long-time enemies could escalate into a full-blown war.

Haghtalab threatened to retaliate in kind if Israel targets the Islamic Republic’s atomic facilities.

“The nuclear centers of the Zionist enemy have been identified and the necessary intelligence about all targets is at our disposal,” he said.

Read more: US Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iran Over Israel Drone Barrage

Israel has a nuclear-research center near the desert town of Dimona. The country is widely believed to have nuclear weapons but has neither confirmed nor denied this.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dubai flooded after historic rainfall, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Dubai flooded after historic rainfall, and more from around the world
Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
Maverick News

Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age
Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Is Markus Jooste really dead?
The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town
Maverick News

The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town
US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army
Maverick News

US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 06 April- 12 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 06 April- 12 April 2024
Air Canada Staff Are Suspects in Heist of 6,600 Gold Bars
Newsdeck

Air Canada Staff Are Suspects in Heist of 6,600 Gold Bars
Qatar re-evaluating its role as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks
Newsdeck

Qatar re-evaluating its role as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah, say residents
Newsdeck

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah, say residents
Astronomers detect Milky Way's second-largest known black hole
Newsdeck

Astronomers detect Milky Way's second-largest known black hole

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

South Africa needs good journalism — and we need your help to keep delivering it

The market failure of journalism has caused a 70% loss of jobs in our industry. The result is entire regions of South Africa with little to no editorial coverage - and no independent accountability measures because of it. Daily Maverick has proven that we can deliver impact on South Africa.

There's a misconception that Daily Maverick, because it's a national news publisher, is in every corner of the country.

We're not.  But we need to be.  Help us get there.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options