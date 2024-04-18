Newsdeck

Climate crisis

Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come, says report

Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come, says report
Cars drive on a main road in Niamey, Niger, 07 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ISSIFOU DJIBO
By Reuters
18 Apr 2024
0

NIAMEY, April 18 (Reuters) - On a hospital bed in Niger, a 96-year-old woman lay motionless attached to a drip - one of thousands of possible victims of West Africa's worst heatwave in living memory, which a report said on Thursday was linked to fossil fuel-driven climate change.

In late March and early April, days and nights of extreme heat above 40° Celsius (104°F) gripped many West African countries. Temperatures soared so high in Mali and Burkina Faso they equated to a once in 200-year event, according to the report on the Sahel region by World Weather Attribution (WWA).

The severity of the heatwave led WWA’s team of climate scientists to conduct a rapid analysis, which concluded the temperatures would not have been reached if industry had not warmed the planet by burning fossil fuels and other activities.

“In a pre-industrial climate, we wouldn’t expect to see heat waves at this intensity at all,” WWA statistician Clair Barnes told Reuters.

“It was the hottest that anyone in living memory has had to deal with (there),” she said.

Despite a lack of data, WWA estimates there were hundreds or possibly thousands of heat-related deaths, and it warned such extreme heat will become much more common without greater global efforts to reduce planet-warming emissions.

On the current trajectory, if fossil fuel emissions do not fall “we would expect to see heatwaves like this maybe ten times more frequently, so potentially up to ten times a year,” Barnes said.

“It’s something that people are going to have to adapt to and learn to live with.”

Given the growing threat, the group recommends that countries formulate heat action plans that would warn citizens when extreme temperatures are imminent and offer guidance on how to prevent overheating.

 

ELDERLY AT RISK

The plight of the nonagenarian in Niger illustrates the threat such extreme temperatures pose, particularly to older people in countries where access to air conditioning or even electric fans can be limited.

Standing at the hospital bedside on Monday, daughter Zeynabou Toure described how her mother quickly sickened in the heat at the start of April, prompting them to rush to hospital.

They were among an unusually high number of patients seeking care at the facility in Niger’s sun-baked capital Niamey, said doctor Andia Abdoul-Kader.

“We have seen more and more cases of dehydration,” he told Reuters in his office. “It really affects the elderly … four to five litres of water need to be replenished for the patient to return to normal.”

While Abdoul-Kader has not recorded excess deaths, Gabriel Toure Hospital in the capital of neighbouring Mali reported 102 deaths, likely heat-related, in the first four days of April. This compares to 130 deaths it recorded in total for the whole of April last year.

“This indicates an exceptional situation this year,” said one of the hospital’s department heads, doctor Djibo Mahamane Django, in an online video post on April 5.

(Additional reporting by Cooper Inveen in Dakar and Tiemoko Diallo in BamakoAdditional reporting and writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army
Maverick News

US legislators threaten ‘consequences’ if SA arrests citizens for serving in Israeli army
What do the Guptas have to do with load shedding? It turns out to be a big deal, actually
Maverick News

What do the Guptas have to do with load shedding? It turns out to be a big deal, actually
Morning of murders — eight people shot dead in Khayelitsha
Maverick News

Morning of murders — eight people shot dead in Khayelitsha
No Aces to play — Magashule’s party among five to lose critical candidate lists court bid
Maverick News

No Aces to play — Magashule’s party among five to lose critical candidate lists court bid
The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town
Maverick News

The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 06 April- 12 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 06 April- 12 April 2024
Air Canada Staff Are Suspects in Heist of 6,600 Gold Bars
Newsdeck

Air Canada Staff Are Suspects in Heist of 6,600 Gold Bars
Qatar re-evaluating its role as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks
Newsdeck

Qatar re-evaluating its role as mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah, say residents
Newsdeck

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah, say residents
Astronomers detect Milky Way's second-largest known black hole
Newsdeck

Astronomers detect Milky Way's second-largest known black hole

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

South Africa needs good journalism — and we need your help to keep delivering it

The market failure of journalism has caused a 70% loss of jobs in our industry. The result is entire regions of South Africa with little to no editorial coverage - and no independent accountability measures because of it. Daily Maverick has proven that we can deliver impact on South Africa.

There's a misconception that Daily Maverick, because it's a national news publisher, is in every corner of the country.

We're not.  But we need to be.  Help us get there.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options