Khayelitsha shooting
South African police: five bodies found after shooting incident
JOHANNESBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - South African detectives are probing the circumstances that led to the death of five people in the Khayelitsha township in the country's Western Cape province, the police said on Wednesday.
“At around 06:00 (0400 GMT) police were summoned to a shooting incident in Ncumu Street where the bodies of four males and one female were discovered with gunshot wounds,” the South African Police Service said in a statement.
Police said the deaths could be linked to an incident in the early hours of the day where another person was shot and killed in the same vicinity.
Police are yet to identify the victims.
(Reporting by Bhargav AcharyaEditing by Alexander Winning)
Comments - Please login in order to comment.