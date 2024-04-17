Dubai flooded after historic rainfall, and more from around the world

A flooded road after heavy rainfall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 April 2024. The National Centre of Meteorology said the UAE witnessed its heaviest rainfall in the past 24 hours since it began data collection in 1949, adding that the highest rainfall was recorded in the ‘Khatm Al Shakla’ area in Al Ain, reaching 254 mm. A severe wave of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall affected most UAE’s cities on 16 April especially in Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain where the Asian Champions League semifinal first leg match between UAE’s Al-Ain Club and Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia has been postponed. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
An abandoned ambulance submerged in flood water on a highway after a rainstorm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The United Arab Emirates experienced its heaviest downpour since records began in 1949, Dubai’s media office said in a statement. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Vehicles abandoned in flood water on a highway after a rainstorm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The United Arab Emirates experienced its heaviest downpour since records began in 1949, Dubai’s media office said in a statement. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the old Stock Exchange (Boersen) in Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 April 2024. A violent fire broke out in the building which is under renovation on the morning of 16 April. The building was erected in the 1620s as a commercial building by King Christian IV and is located next to the Danish parliament. EPA-EFE/Emil Helms
Actresses and actors perform during the Lighting Ceremony of the Olympic Flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, at the Ancient Olympia site, in southern Greece, 16 April 2024. The Summer Olympics Games will be held in Paris, France from 26 July to 11 August 2024. EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS
Hindu children dressed as Hindu Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman participate in a religious procession to celebrate the Ram Navami festival, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 April 2024. According to Hinduism Lord Rama is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is considered the symbol of truth, virtue, bravery, courage, and devotion. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Kashmiri women wail from a window during the funeral procession for victims of the boat accident on River Jhelum, in Gandbal area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 16 April 2024. At least four people drowned as a boat carrying minors capsized in river Jhelum with several passengers still missing, NDRF officials said. A rescue operation was launched and the state disaster response force team was deployed. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
People reveal Danish writer Karen Blixen’s statue on Karen Blixen’s Lawn between Toldbodgade and Ofelia Plads in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 April 2024. The statue was made by artist Rikke Raben EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen
Star Wars character figures C3PO (L) and Jar Jar Binks are on display during the installation of the exhibition ‘The Fans Strike Back’ in Berlin, Germany, 17 April 2024. The exhibition ‘The Fans Strike Back’ puts more than 1000 objects on display, curated from fans for fans of the Star Wars movie saga. The show will open on 26 April 2024 in Berlin. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Refugees gather during a visit by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk (not pictured) to the Bulengo camp for internally displaced people, near Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, 17 April 2024. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 25.4 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 2024 require assistance, especially in the eastern provinces severely hit by violence and insecurity. There were 6.5 million internally displaced persons in DRC as of December 2023, according to OCHA. EPA-EFE/MOISE KASEREKA
A view of a damaged building during an Israeli military operation in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 17 April 2024. More than 33,800 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
People visit the beach at the Red Sea port city of Eilat, southern Israel, 16 April 2024. The seaside town of Eilat on the northern tip of the Red Sea, once a tourist hub, has seen a drop in tourism revenue since the Hamas 07 October 2023 attacks and a halt in its port’s trade activities due to attacks by Yemen’s Houthis rebels on cargo ships in Yemen Bab al-Mandab Strait amid the ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A person holds a placard depicting the Israeli prime minister and the US president, during a protest to demand the release of Palestinians jailed in Israeli prisons, on Prisoners’ Day in the West Bank city of Nablus, 17 April 2024. Palestinian Prisoners’ Day is commemorated every year on 17 April. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
A visitor examines the art work ‘No vodka for you’ by Scersis during the 21st ‘Art Moscow’ fair of modern, classical, and jewelry art in Moscow, Russia, 17 April 2024. The fair is held from 17 April until 21 April 2024. More than 250 galleries and institutions of contemporary art and design, antique salons, private collections and jewelry brands attend the 21st ‘Art Moscow’ fair. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A visitor looks at exhibits by German luxury house MCM presented at the Fuori Salone Milan Design Week, in Milan, Italy, 17 April 2024. The Salone Internazionale del Mobile and Fuori Salone 2024 edition runs from 15 to 21 April. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
A visitor looks at exhibits by Italian luxury brand Missoni presented at the Fuori Salone Milan Design Week, in Milan, Italy, 17 April 2024. The Salone Internazionale del Mobile and Fuori Salone 2024 edition runs from 15 to 21 April. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO
Zendaya attends the premiere of the movie ‘Challengers’ at the Westwood Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 16 April 2024. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
King Willem-Alexander (L) and Queen Maxima (4-L) of Netherlands pose for a picture with King Felipe VI (2-L) Queen Letizia (3-L) of Spain during the welcoming ceremony at Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 17 April 2024. The Spanish royal couple is on a two-day state visit to the Netherlands. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL. DM
