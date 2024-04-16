Newsdeck

Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange

Spire collapses as fire engulfs Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange

Spire collapses as fire engulfs Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange
The tower collapses during the fire at the old Stock Exchange (Boersen) building, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 April 2024. A violent fire broke out in the building which is under renovation on the morning of 16 April. The building was erected in the 1620s as a commercial building by King Christian IV and is located next to the Danish parliament. EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard DENMARK OUT
By Reuters
16 Apr 2024
0

COPENHAGEN, April 16 (Reuters) - A fire ripped through Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange, one of the Danish capital's best-known buildings, on Tuesday, engulfing its spire which collapsed in a scene reminiscent of the 2019 blaze at Paris' Notre-Dame.

Emergency services, employees from the Danish Chamber of Commerce, including its CEO Brian Mikkelsen, and even passers-by were seen carrying large paintings away from the building in a race to save historic artefacts from the flames.

“We are saving everything we possibly can,” Copenhagen fire department chief Jakob Vedsted Andersen told reporters.

Denmark’s National Museum sent 25 employees to the scene to help evacuate cultural artefacts and paintings, it said on X.

The historic building, whose spire was shaped as the tails of four dragons intertwined, had been under renovation and clad in scaffolding when the fire broke out.

Parts of the roof had collapsed and the fire spread to several floors of the building, Vedsted told reporters.

“It’s always sad to put out fires in old buildings,” he said.

Some 120 people were working to contain the fire but only around 40% of it was under control, Vedsted said, adding that the firefighting operation would go on for at least 24 hours.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, police said.

“Horrible pictures from the Bourse. So sad. An iconic building that means a lot to all of us … Our own Notre-Dame moment,” Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen wrote on X.

Thick grey smoke rose above the city and sirens could be heard as emergency services were called to the site. Around 90 conscripts from the Royal Life Guards, an army unit, were helping cordon off and secure valuables, the military said.

“I am very, very sad… At first I couldn’t believe it was true,” schoolteacher Elisabeth Handberg, 80, said, adding that she and her pupils had watched the smoke from their classroom window.

“My fifth graders said ‘it’s been there since the time of King Christian IV and then it burns’. They were also very touched by it,” she added. “I’m hoping it will be rebuilt, it can’t be any other way.”

The Dutch Renaissance-style building no longer houses the Danish stock exchange, but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

 

DRAGONS ON THE ROOF

The building was originally built to accommodate stalls where goods such as tea and spices were traded.

“It was imagined that a lot of gold would be generated for Denmark and that’s why they put dragons above it because they are known to guard gold,” senior researcher at the National Museum of Denmark, Ulla Kjaer, told Reuters.

The spire also had three crowns at the top, symbolizing the great kingdoms of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, she added.

“This spire is absolutely iconic and there is no other like it in the world,” Kjaer said.

The presence of dragons on the roof had been seen as symbolically protecting the exchange from enemies, as well as from fire, the Chamber said on its website.

“An important part of our architectural heritage was and still is in flames,” King Frederiksen wrote in a post on Instagram. “For generations, the characteristic dragon spire has helped to characterise Copenhagen as the ‘city of towers’.”

The scaffolding around the building made it harder for the emergency services to get through to the flames, while the copper roof was trapping the heat.

The nearby finance ministry was evacuated as a result of the fire, the police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Copenhagen police asked people to avoid driving in the inner part of the city.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce, which has owned the building since 1857, has worked on restoring it to the style of Denmark’s King Christian IV, who had the building constructed in the 17th century.

“400 years of Danish cultural heritage in flames,” Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt wrote on X. “The building is filled with art that tells a lot about our history, about who we are as a people,” he told reporters.

(Reporting by Tom Little, Isabelle Yr Carlsson and Stine Jacobsen, writing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
Maverick Citizen

Death toll climbs to five after Margate pounded by devastating storm-force winds, floods 
Sponsor our golf day or else! Extortion has entered silly season
Maverick News

Sponsor our golf day or else! Extortion has entered silly season
Cape Town housing beneficiaries despair as violent extortionists delay projects
Maverick Citizen

Cape Town housing beneficiaries despair as violent extortionists delay projects
Words of warning and sobering reality that must hit home at this eleventh hour
South Africa

Words of warning and sobering reality that must hit home at this eleventh hour
Netball SA rocked by internal battles as federations take aim at NSA president
DM168

Netball SA rocked by internal battles as federations take aim at NSA president

TOP READS IN SECTION

'Rust' armourer sentenced to 18 months in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
Newsdeck

'Rust' armourer sentenced to 18 months in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
Bridge Disaster in Baltimore Gets FBI Criminal Investigation
Newsdeck

Bridge Disaster in Baltimore Gets FBI Criminal Investigation
I have a picture for you! 06 April- 12 April 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 06 April- 12 April 2024
Jury selection under way in historic Trump criminal trial
Newsdeck

Jury selection under way in historic Trump criminal trial
Spire collapses as fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic stock exchange
Newsdeck

Spire collapses as fire engulfs Copenhagen's historic stock exchange

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

South Africa needs good journalism — and we need your help to keep delivering it

The market failure of journalism has caused a 70% loss of jobs in our industry. The result is entire regions of South Africa with little to no editorial coverage - and no independent accountability measures because of it. Daily Maverick has proven that we can deliver impact on South Africa.

There's a misconception that Daily Maverick, because it's a national news publisher, is in every corner of the country.

We're not.  But we need to be.  Help us get there.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options