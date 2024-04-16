Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 16 April

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 16 April
By Daily Maverick
16 Apr 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Words of warning and sobering reality that must hit home at this eleventh hour
South Africa

Words of warning and sobering reality that must hit home at this eleventh hour
Origins and purpose unknown – the curious case of a ‘phantom’ bank in Bulembu, Eswatini
Maverick News

Origins and purpose unknown – the curious case of a ‘phantom’ bank in Bulembu, Eswatini
UPL's cleaned up water is ‘safe to drink’ … but not for their main consultant, thanks
Maverick News

UPL's cleaned up water is ‘safe to drink’ … but not for their main consultant, thanks
Thought Daily Maverick’s shutdown was a PR stunt? This is the real state of the news media
Maverick News

Thought Daily Maverick’s shutdown was a PR stunt? This is the real state of the news media
The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu as finance minister would ‘really spook the markets’
Maverick News

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu as finance minister would ‘really spook the markets’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Tues, 16 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 16 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 12 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 12 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Thur, 11 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 11 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 10 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 10 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Tues, 2 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 2 April

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted