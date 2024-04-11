Click here to visit the Dolce Vita website

One of the country’s most prestigious areas, Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard, will soon welcome the Dolce Vita development to its portfolio. This chic and upscale development will offer 65 luxury apartments on seven storeys above the ground floor, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Designed to cater to a wide market, these apartments available soon for purchase, range from R3 to R9,2 million.

Fast Facts

16 Regent Road, Sea Point, Cape Town

Sales launch online on 8 May 2024 at 1pm

Secure your apartment on launch and receive R200 000 off

Expected completion set for by year-end 2025

An ode to the good life!

Dolce Vita, synonymous with the essence of Italian luxury, celebrates life’s simple joys. In the heart of the Atlantic Seaboard, Dolce Vita will breathe life into this concept, offering a sanctuary where the vibrancy of the Italian spirit harmonises with the rhythm of the Atlantic Ocean.

Picture waking up in your new apartment, overlooking the majestic Lion’s Head, as the morning sun dances on the horizon. Dolce Vita is more than a development; it’s a testament to the luxurious coastal atmosphere, where every detail is an ode to the “good life.”

Apartments that set the standard

Dolce Vita features a collection of 65 apartments, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom options, all of which have balconies, most of which offer stunning views of Lion’s Head. These architecturally designed apartments prioritise maximised living space and comfort, showcasing the development team’s dedication and effort in crafting a harmonious blend of lifestyle apartments that complement the cosmopolitan neighbourhood.

Studios range from R3mil (20 apartments available)

One Beds range from R3,1mil (36 apartments available)

Two Beds range from R8,35mil (6 apartments available)

Three Beds range from R9mil (3 apartments available)

“Dolce Vita is a romantic and deliberate reference to the Mediterranean Riviera – evoking the golden age of European cinema. Sweetly coloured in tiramisu créme shades (and contoured in vanilla-black eyeliner) the building is svelte, muscular and luxuriously sculpted. Dolce Vita is simultaneously modern and baroque, like a film by Federico Fellini – evoking a time when the likes of Sophia Loren, Françoise Hardy and Christiaan Barnard could be seen making their way down Church Road toward La Perla and the sea.” – Robert Silke

Features & Highlights

Dedicated entrance at ground floor lobby with 24-hour front-desk personnel (separate from hotel entrance)

Ground floor with high-end retail outlets

24-hour onsite security, CCTV surveillance with armed response link

Smart app-based electronic door locks with biometric access control

Full backup electricity generation

High-speed fibre to each apartment

High-speed lift

Smart app-based utility metering

Fully managed rental solution via Propr (refer to prospectus) and furniture packages available directly with the Editors

Short-term rental friendly in a high rental demand area

Pets allowed on request

Secure basement parking and storerooms available to purchase (limited availability)

Optional extras – Air conditioning and Upgraded finishes

There’s nothing more you could need from a coastal suburb

Sea Point is one of Cape Town’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, featuring a picturesque, beachfront promenade, an eclectic mix of trendy boutiques, quaint cafes, trendy night spots, local restaurants, and a choice of hair, beauty, and health outlets. A short Uber/ MyCiti trip brings Clifton’s beaches, the Cape Town city centre, and the V&A Waterfront within easy reach.

Excellent food and trend-setting eateries have long been a hallmark of Sea Point. In addition to The Nines and Sonny & Irene, residents are within easy walking distance of the Mojo Market, the Sea Point Promenade, the Sea Point Pavilion Pools, Jarryd’s, Kleinsky’s and long-standing Cape Town favourite – La Perla.

Solid Projected Returns

This development is strategically located to take advantage of the high demand for short and long-term rentals fueled by tourism and semi-gration in Cape Town.

Perfect lock-up-and-go apartments

High capital growth potential

High expected rental returns

13Sex tax scheme applies

VAT inclusive, No transfer duties

Spearheaded by an Award-winning Development Team

For over 30 years, the Berman Brothers have demonstrated constant innovation, dedication and reliability in construction. They are recognised for their commitment to perfection, elegance and timeless luxury. To bring Dolce Vita to life, they have partnered with Robert Silke & Partners Architects, R+N Master Builders, The Editors Interior Designers and Propr. With combined expertise in large-scale retail, hotels, offices and residential projects, the brothers have the heritage, creative edge and technical backbone to see complex projects through to successful completion.

The partnership with Kove Collection brings the golden hospitality touch to the property.

Whether it’s culinary experiences, live music or luxury stays, Kove Collection takes pride in inspiring and delighting the senses. Its vibrant restaurants, bars and five-star hotels, spas and boutique have all been created with the vision to curate and host world-class experiences that enrich guests’ lives and live on in their memories. Because, after all, modern luxury is first and foremost about how you make people feel.

Kove Collection Elevates Atlantic Seaboard Hospitality Landscape

Following the resounding success of Sea Point’s Station House venture in 2022, which introduced The Nines and Sonny and Irene to the Kove Collection family, Kove Collection is once again poised to redefine luxury hospitality at Dolce Vita.

The latest jewel in Kove Collection’s portfolio, a 5-star hotel, will feature an exquisite rooftop restaurant offering a modern luxury dining experience. This seamlessly complements the upscale living experience offered by BBG’s Dolce Vita residential apartments.

Consisting of 60 meticulously curated rooms, a hotel pool terrace, a gym and spa, the 5-star hotel promises to elevate the Atlantic Seaboard’s hospitality landscape. Furthermore, Kove Collection will introduce an exclusive cocktail lounge and a vibrant streetside lifestyle component to enrich the fabric of the Sea Point community. DM/ML