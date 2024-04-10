The horsemen of the Durbar festival, and more from around the world

A Nigerian horseman rides his horse during the Durbar festival, an ancient Hausa Kingdom’s cultural, religious and equestrian festival, which coincides with Eid al Fitr, in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, 10 April 2024. EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
A horseman rides his horse during the Durbar festival, an ancient Hausa Kingdom’s cultural, religious and equestrian festival, which coincides with Eid al Fitr, in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, 10 April 2024. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a two or three-day festival at the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. It is one of the two major holidays in Islam. During Eid al-Fitr, many people travel to visit relatives and loved ones, and children receive new clothes and money to spend on the occasion. EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
Artillery men hold their rifles during the Durbar festival, an ancient Hausa Kingdom’s cultural, religious and equestrian festival, which coincides with Eid al Fitr, in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, 10 April 2024. EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
People take part in Eid al-Fitr morning prayers at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 10 April 2024. Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a two or three-day festival at the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. It is one of the two major holidays in Islam. During Eid al-Fitr, most people travel to visit each other in town or outside of it and children receive new clothes and money to spend for the occasion. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
The cape covers the face of Pope Francis as he leads the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 10 April 2024. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
Vivek Shraya attends the “How To Fail AS A Pop Star” Photocall during the 7th Canneseries International Festival on April 09, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Members of the public walk past a hate crime billboard in Dennistoun on April 10, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. More than 7,000 hate crime complaints have been made in the first week of the contested new law coming into force on April 1st, Police Scotland announced today, many made anonymously. The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act criminalises ‘threatening or abusive behaviour’ intended to stir up hatred against someone’s identity. It extends protection to groups including religion, age, disability, sexual orientation, and transgender identity, applying in people’s private homes and online. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
View of vehicles set on fire inside the Palace of Justice during a protest by Ayotzinapa students in Chilpancingo, Mexico, on 08 April 2024. A student protest from the normalista school of Ayotzinapa, vandalized this 08 April the facilities of the Government of Guerrero, southern Mexico, and set fire to at least nine vehicles, on the one-month anniversary of the murder of their classmate Yanqui Kothan Gomez Peralta, and over the dissatisfaction with the new appointments within the public administration. EPA-EFE/Jose Luis de la Cruz
The sun rises behind the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on April 09, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Dozens of people came out to see and photograph the biannual phenomenon dubbed “California Henge” when the sun falls perfectly between city blocks. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A general view of Place de la Concorde one of the venues during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, on April 10, 2024 in Paris, France. Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 till August 11, 2024. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Real Madrid’s supporters cheer outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter finals first leg soccer match soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, in Madrid, Spain, 09 April 2024. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez
Capricorns are pictured close to the village of Pontresina, canton of Grisons, Switzerland, 09 April 2024. When the peaks are still covered in snow in spring, the Capricorns come down to the village to feast on the already green meadows. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
An aerial view made with a drone shows Alloz reservoir in Lerate, Navarra, Spain, 10 April 2024. The intense rain of the last two weeks have increased the water level at the reservoir, which is now at 85 percent of its capacity, mitigating the drought that most regions of Spain have been experiencing during the last months. EPA-EFE/Jesús Diges
An Image made by the integration of photographs taken throughout 3 hours and 20 minutes shows the Seven Sisters open cluster next to Reflection nebula, from La Hayuela, Cantabria, Spain, late 09 April 2024 (issued 10 April 2024). The Seven Sisters open cluster is situated on Taurus constellation some 444 light years away from Earth. EPA-EFE/PEDRO PUENTE HOYOS.
People walk along an alley of blossoming cherry trees at the former Berlin Wall area in Berlin’s Teltow district, Germany, 09 April 2024. Over 1,000 trees stand along the TV Asahi Cherry Blossom Alley. Germany received the cherry blossom trees in 1990 as a gift from Japan as Berlin celebrated their reunification on 03 October. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER. DM
