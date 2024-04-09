World

STORMY WEATHER

Trump loses last-ditch bid to delay hush money trial

Trump loses last-ditch bid to delay hush money trial
Former US President Donald Trump. (Photo: David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)
By Reuters
09 Apr 2024
0

The former US president is accused of covering up his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence before the 2016 presidential election about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade earlier.

A New York state appellate judge on Monday denied Donald Trump’s bid to delay his 15 April criminal trial on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star while the former US president seeks to move the case out of Manhattan.

Associate Justice Lizbeth Gonzalez issued her decision shortly after a half-hour hearing at the Appellate Division in Manhattan, a mid-level state appeals court.

Emil Bove, a lawyer for Trump, said during the hearing that his client was seeking to stay the case pending the application to move the trial on charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

A lawyer from Bragg’s office, Steven Wu, countered that Trump waited too long to object to being tried in Manhattan, where he once lived. The charges were brought in April 2023.

Trump, the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the 5 November US election, has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

tormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) speaks to the press, as her attorney Michael Avenatti looks on, outside of federal court in New York City, New York, USA, 16 April 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Bove did not specify where Trump’s team would like the trial to be held. He said a survey taken by Trump’s legal team of residents in heavily Democratic Manhattan, one of New York City’s five boroughs, found that 61% of respondents thought Trump was guilty, and 70% had a negative opinion of him.

“There is real potential prejudice here to moving forward,” Bove said. “Jury selection cannot proceed in a fair manner starting next week in this county.”

Wu said biased jurors could be weeded out during the jury selection process, and that Trump could not cite media attention as a reason to move the trial.

“He himself has been responsible for stoking that publicity,” Wu said.

A criminal trial would be the first for a former US president.

Trump is accused of covering up his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence before the 2016 presidential election about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied any such encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

It is one of four criminal cases he faces. The others stem from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, and his handling of sensitive government documents after leaving the presidency in 2021. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Glomix ban — Treasury blacklists 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson’s company for 10 years
Maverick News

Glomix ban — Treasury blacklists 28s gang case accused Nicole Johnson’s company for 10 years
Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
DM168

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
‘Another slap in the face’ — cash-strapped City of Joburg splurges on bodyguards for bigwigs
Maverick News

‘Another slap in the face’ — cash-strapped City of Joburg splurges on bodyguards for bigwigs
Fort Hare VC says alleged criminal syndicate masterminds were connected before arriving at university
Maverick Citizen

Fort Hare VC says alleged criminal syndicate masterminds were connected before arriving at university

TOP READS IN SECTION

Naledi Pandor is treading the Pik Botha path to SA’s diplomatic oblivion
Op-eds

Naledi Pandor is treading the Pik Botha path to SA’s diplomatic oblivion
After the Bell: Who wants to be a billionaire? The true value of the super-rich
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Who wants to be a billionaire? The true value of the super-rich
Meth hidden in mats from SA linked to Chinese million-dollar money laundering gang in Australia
DM168

Meth hidden in mats from SA linked to Chinese million-dollar money laundering gang in Australia
New Zealand tightens visa rules following near-record migration
Maverick News

New Zealand tightens visa rules following near-record migration
Retirement fund managers grow offshore exposure, but local is still lekker too
Business Maverick

Retirement fund managers grow offshore exposure, but local is still lekker too

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Elections24 Newsletter Banner

On May 29 2024, South Africans will make their mark in another way.

Get your exclusive, in-depth Election 2024 newsletter curated by Ferial Haffajee delivered straight to your inbox.