Kremlin says Putin and Xi plan to meet, but gives no time frame

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting as part of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 18 October 2023. EPA-EFE/SERGEY GUNEEV /SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL
By Reuters
09 Apr 2024
MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping plan to have contacts but it gave no time frame for a possible Putin visit to Beijing.

Asked about a possible Putin visit to China, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to Beijing could be seen as preparation for “upcoming contacts at the highest level.”

“Indeed, such contacts are planned and there is an understanding of their expediency and necessity, given the high level of friendly relations between the Russian Federation and China,” Peskov told reporters.

“But we still consider it premature to specify any time frames. We will inform you about everything as soon as we are ready.”

Reuters reported last month that Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Xi, in what could be the Kremlin chief’s first overseas trip of his new presidential term.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

