Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

Zuma supporters gather outside Johannesburg High Court, and more from around the world

Zuma supporters gather outside Johannesburg High Court, and more from around the world
Supporters of South African former President Jacob Zuma gather as he appears in the Johannesburg High Court during his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate during the upcoming general elections to be held in May, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2024. Former President Jacob Zuma left the ruling ANC (African National Congress) to back the MK party but due to the fact that Zuma has a criminal record, he may not stand for election and be a possible member of parliament. South Africa is due to hold general elections in May 2024. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
By Maverick Life Editors
08 Apr 2024
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

A supporter of former President Jacob Zuma stands outside the Johannesburg High Court as he appears for his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate during the upcoming general elections to be held in May, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2024. Former President Jacob Zuma left the ruling ANC (African National Congress) to back the MK party but due to the fact that Zuma has a criminal record, he may not stand for election and be a possible member of parliament. South Africa is due to hold general elections in May 2024. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A supporter of former President Jacob Zuma holds up a placard outside the Johannesburg High Court during his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate during the upcoming general elections to be held in May, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2024.  EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

South African former President Jacob Zuma (R) appears in the Johannesburg High Court during his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate during the upcoming general elections to be held in May, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2024.  EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A Sikh devotee demonstrates sword fighting techniques during the Nagar Kirtan procession on April 7, 2024 in Southall, England. The Nagar Kirtan procession takes place during the festival of Vaisakhi which celebrates the spring harvest, primarily in Punjab and Northern India. Traditionally, Nagar Kirtan is led by the Panj Piare (the five beloved of the Guru), who are followed by the Sikh holy scripture, which is placed on a float. Participants in the procession are often shoeless in deference to the displayed scripture while the road before the procession is cleared by Sewadars. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Volunteers of the Italian Red Cross attend the audience of Pope Francis with a volunteers of the Italian Red Cross in the Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, 06 April 2024. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

People participate in a ‘Queer Procession’ in a tribute to the victims of femicides and murdered transgender women, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 06 April 2024. Activists from the LGTBI community and feminists demanded justice for the victims of femicide and transgender women murdered in El Salvador with a ‘queer procession’. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

A Kashmiri girl displays her henna painted hands at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 April 2024. Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. It is expected to begin on 10 or 11 April 2024, depending on the lunar calendar. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A woman in traditional costume (R) moves her barge for tourists at a canal in the Spreewald region, in Lehde, Germany, 04 April 2024 (issued 08 April 2024). The Spreewald region lies just around 100 kilometers south of Berlin and it has been protected as a UNESCO biosphere reserve since 1991. Cultivation has created a mosaic of small meadows, fields and forests, as well as a network of rivers, used annually from April to October to deliver mail through a nine-meter barge, following a 116-year-old tradition in these wetlands. According to official tourism information, the Spreewald recorded 2.2 million overnight stays in 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Queen Mary of Denmark releases a deer as she, along with Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke (L), inaugurates a new part of Dyrehaven ‘The Deer Park’ in Naerum, Denmark, 07 April 2024. The Queen unveiled the king’s monogram on one of the new red gates and released two deers in the new part of The Deer Park. EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard 

A photo taken using a slow shutter speed shows a cherry tree in bloom in Salgotarjan, northern Hungary, 07 April 2024 (issued 08 April 2024). EPA-EFE/Peter Komka 

Bambie Thug onstage during the London Eurovision Party 2024 at Outernet London on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Conchita Wurst onstage during the London Eurovision Party 2024 at Outernet London on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

A detail of the shoes of US actor Zendaya as she poses during a photocall for the movie ‘Challengers’ in Rome, Italy, 08 April 2024. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

US actor Zendaya poses during a photocall for the movie ‘Challengers’ in Rome, Italy, 08 April 2024. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Actor Jonathan Majors arrives with girlfriend Meagan Good for sentencing in his domestic abuse case at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 8, 2024 in New York City. Majors is set to be sentenced after being found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari after attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Supporters of Feyenoord light flares during a public training session at the Varkenoord Sports Complex in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 06 April 2024, on the eve of the Eredivisie match against Ajax. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT

Journalist Patricia Evangelista signs a book during a gathering of relatives of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings from the drug war campaign of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, inside a church in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 08 April 2024. The event was a gathering of survivors and their families of the bloody anti-drug campaign of former president Rodrigo Duterte, held so they could tell their stories and to seek justice. A book titled ‘Some people Need Killing’ containing their stories written by journalist Patricia Evangelista was launched during the event. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
Maverick News

Billions down the SA big-city revenue drain as 40% of purified water is lost to pipe leaks
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Fort Hare VC says alleged criminal syndicate masterminds were connected before arriving at university
South Africa

Fort Hare VC says alleged criminal syndicate masterminds were connected before arriving at university
Why is there less load shedding? There’s a fundamental change taking place in SA’s electricity sector
Op-eds

Why is there less load shedding? There’s a fundamental change taking place in SA’s electricity sector
Pipeline ‘vandal’ killed in high-pressure Durban water explosion
Maverick News

Pipeline ‘vandal’ killed in high-pressure Durban water explosion

TOP READS IN SECTION

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Zimbabwe unveils brand new currency, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Zimbabwe unveils brand new currency, and more from around the world
‘Shirley’ ticks every box, but Regina King’s performance is simply stupendous
DM168

‘Shirley’ ticks every box, but Regina King’s performance is simply stupendous
Hiking the Fish River Canyon — baptism by sand and a balm for the soul
Africa

Hiking the Fish River Canyon — baptism by sand and a balm for the soul
Karoo Oddities (Part One) — snowmen, spooks, willy warmers and a resurrected Barbie-Q
South Africa

Karoo Oddities (Part One) — snowmen, spooks, willy warmers and a resurrected Barbie-Q

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider