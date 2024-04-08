Zuma supporters gather outside Johannesburg High Court, and more from around the world

A supporter of former President Jacob Zuma stands outside the Johannesburg High Court as he appears for his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate during the upcoming general elections to be held in May, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2024. Former President Jacob Zuma left the ruling ANC (African National Congress) to back the MK party but due to the fact that Zuma has a criminal record, he may not stand for election and be a possible member of parliament. South Africa is due to hold general elections in May 2024. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A supporter of former President Jacob Zuma holds up a placard outside the Johannesburg High Court during his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate during the upcoming general elections to be held in May, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2024. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South African former President Jacob Zuma (R) appears in the Johannesburg High Court during his appeal against not being allowed to stand as an election candidate during the upcoming general elections to be held in May, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2024. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A Sikh devotee demonstrates sword fighting techniques during the Nagar Kirtan procession on April 7, 2024 in Southall, England. The Nagar Kirtan procession takes place during the festival of Vaisakhi which celebrates the spring harvest, primarily in Punjab and Northern India. Traditionally, Nagar Kirtan is led by the Panj Piare (the five beloved of the Guru), who are followed by the Sikh holy scripture, which is placed on a float. Participants in the procession are often shoeless in deference to the displayed scripture while the road before the procession is cleared by Sewadars. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Volunteers of the Italian Red Cross attend the audience of Pope Francis with a volunteers of the Italian Red Cross in the Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, 06 April 2024. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
People participate in a ‘Queer Procession’ in a tribute to the victims of femicides and murdered transgender women, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 06 April 2024. Activists from the LGTBI community and feminists demanded justice for the victims of femicide and transgender women murdered in El Salvador with a ‘queer procession’. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA
A Kashmiri girl displays her henna painted hands at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 April 2024. Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. It is expected to begin on 10 or 11 April 2024, depending on the lunar calendar. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A woman in traditional costume (R) moves her barge for tourists at a canal in the Spreewald region, in Lehde, Germany, 04 April 2024 (issued 08 April 2024). The Spreewald region lies just around 100 kilometers south of Berlin and it has been protected as a UNESCO biosphere reserve since 1991. Cultivation has created a mosaic of small meadows, fields and forests, as well as a network of rivers, used annually from April to October to deliver mail through a nine-meter barge, following a 116-year-old tradition in these wetlands. According to official tourism information, the Spreewald recorded 2.2 million overnight stays in 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Queen Mary of Denmark releases a deer as she, along with Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke (L), inaugurates a new part of Dyrehaven ‘The Deer Park’ in Naerum, Denmark, 07 April 2024. The Queen unveiled the king’s monogram on one of the new red gates and released two deers in the new part of The Deer Park. EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard
A photo taken using a slow shutter speed shows a cherry tree in bloom in Salgotarjan, northern Hungary, 07 April 2024 (issued 08 April 2024). EPA-EFE/Peter Komka
Bambie Thug onstage during the London Eurovision Party 2024 at Outernet London on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Conchita Wurst onstage during the London Eurovision Party 2024 at Outernet London on April 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
A detail of the shoes of US actor Zendaya as she poses during a photocall for the movie ‘Challengers’ in Rome, Italy, 08 April 2024. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
US actor Zendaya poses during a photocall for the movie ‘Challengers’ in Rome, Italy, 08 April 2024. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives with girlfriend Meagan Good for sentencing in his domestic abuse case at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 8, 2024 in New York City. Majors is set to be sentenced after being found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari after attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Supporters of Feyenoord light flares during a public training session at the Varkenoord Sports Complex in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 06 April 2024, on the eve of the Eredivisie match against Ajax. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT
Journalist Patricia Evangelista signs a book during a gathering of relatives of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings from the drug war campaign of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, inside a church in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 08 April 2024. The event was a gathering of survivors and their families of the bloody anti-drug campaign of former president Rodrigo Duterte, held so they could tell their stories and to seek justice. A book titled ‘Some people Need Killing’ containing their stories written by journalist Patricia Evangelista was launched during the event. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.