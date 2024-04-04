Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Elon Musk says he’s boosting Tesla pay to stop OpenAI from poaching

Elon Musk says he’s boosting Tesla pay to stop OpenAI from poaching
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., at the AI Safety Summit 2023 at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, UK, on Wednesday, 1 November 2023.
By Bloomberg
04 Apr 2024
0

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the car manufacturer has been boosting pay for artificial intelligence engineers as it faces a war over talent.

“Tesla is increasing comp (contingent on progress milestones) of our AI engineering team,” he posted on his X social media site, formerly Twitter. OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has been “aggressively recruiting Tesla engineers with massive compensation offers and have unfortunately been successful in a few cases,” he said. 

Musk was responding to an Information report about Tesla AI scientist Ethan Knight leaving the car company to join Musk’s xAI startup. “Ethan was going to join OpenAI, so it was either xAI or them,” Musk said.

Ethan was going to join OpenAI, so it was either xAI or them.

They have been aggressively recruiting Tesla engineers with massive compensation offers and have unfortunately been successful in a few cases.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2024

Musk, the world’s third-richest person, helped start OpenAI before having a falling-out with the company. He’s now approaching AI from multiple angles — both within Tesla, where it’s being used to help develop self-driving features, and at his xAI startup.

Read More: xAI Potential Investors Focus on ‘Muskonomy,’ OpenAI Success

“There are over 200 excellent engineers in the Tesla AI/Autonomy team,” he said on X. “Tesla’s pace of progress with autonomy is accelerating. The talent war for AI is the craziest talent war I’ve ever seen!”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Maverick News

Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes four properties, bank accounts from former DRC defence attaché
Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation spares ANC embarrassment of having to publicly defend her
South Africa

Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation spares ANC embarrassment of having to publicly defend her
Broker who failed to act on instructions has to cough up R256,800
Business Maverick

Broker who failed to act on instructions has to cough up R256,800
A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Business Maverick

A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Thousands of South Africans have sought asylum abroad, says Stats SA migration report
Maverick News

Thousands of South Africans have sought asylum abroad, says Stats SA migration report
Broker who failed to act on instructions has to cough up R256,800
Business Maverick

Broker who failed to act on instructions has to cough up R256,800
A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
Business Maverick

A mild and relatively dry South African winter is on the horizon  
After the Bell: Municipal performance study suggests some coalitions do work
Business Maverick

After the Bell: Municipal performance study suggests some coalitions do work

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.