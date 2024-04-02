Newsdeck

Ukraine war

‘Hallmarks of genocide’ in Russian crimes across Ukraine, Ukrainian prosecutor says

‘Hallmarks of genocide’ in Russian crimes across Ukraine, Ukrainian prosecutor says
A participant carries a placard reading in German "Taurus, the direction is clear" (C), as people take part in the Alternativer Ostermarsch ('Alternative Easter March'), in Berlin, Germany, 30 March 2024. As a counter-demonstration to the traditional Easter Marches, the 'Alternative Easter March', organized by Ukraine Alliance Vitsche under the motto 'Now more than ever - peace must be defended', gathered over a hundred participants in Berlin. Vitsche said on social media: 'With our counter-demonstration, we hold up a mirror to the traditional Easter marches and expressly emphasize that their demands do not lead to peace, but rather to the encouragement of the aggressor. We consciously oppose this false pacifism and instead call for empathy, understanding and support in self-defense against Russian terror. Real peace can only be achieved with justice and freedom.' EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
By Reuters
02 Apr 2024
0

THE HAGUE, April 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's top prosecutor said on Tuesday that Russian crimes across occupied Ukrainian territories, including the Bucha massacres, show a pattern of genocidal behaviour that should be tried domestically and ultimately by the International Criminal Court.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin made the remarks during an interview with Reuters two years after the mass killing of civilians in the town of Bucha, shortly after Moscow began its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

More than 125,000 alleged war crimes by Russian forces have been recorded by Kostin’s office, thousands of them in Bucha.

Russia denies its troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said that some events, such as the alleged execution of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, were staged. Moscow rejects the ICC’s four warrants for top Russian suspects as meaningless.

Russia says Ukraine has committed war crimes during the conflict, which Moscow dates from 2014, including the indiscriminate shelling of areas of eastern Ukraine.

Prosecutors in Ukraine have tried and convicted 25 Russians for war crimes in the Kyiv region, Kostin said.

“We are convinced that these are not isolated incidents, and from our point of view, many of them bear hallmarks of genocide,” he said.

Kostin said investigations have strengthened the international case for genocide, with the arrest warrants at the ICC already underpinning war crimes and more widespread crimes against humanity.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the alleged war crime of the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia in 2023. This March, it issued arrest warrants for alleged crimes against humanity against Russian commanders for strikes against civilian infrastructure.

Two men have been convicted by Ukrainian courts for inciting genocide, one for spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda, including calling for the drowning of Ukrainian children, but not for an overall plan of genocide by the leadership being investigated by Kostin.

In both liberated and occupied areas “we see the elements of genocide in many crimes committed, and we see them as a pattern of conduct of Russia,” Kostin said on the sidelines of a justice conference in The Hague.

“We have the same type of crimes committed, the same torture chambers, the same killing, torturing, sexual violence, ill-treatment, forced illegal detention, forced deportation, looting. ..And all these crimes were committed by different military units, and throughout all this period of time,” he said.

Taken together, there is now a wider body of evidence to support a prosecution of genocide, Kostin said, which should go up the chain of command to Russia’s military and political leadership and be prosecuted in Ukraine and The Hague.

“We can do both, and we will do both with regard to each and every crime.”

The crimes were repeated after Bucha, even once those events were widely covered by the media, making it impossible for Russian leaders to later claim they were unaware they were ongoing, Kostin said.

“We are working on building the big case of genocide,” for the sake of victims and survivors, he said.

“For Ukrainians, it would be very important to see a verdict on genocide in international courts, but this requires long preparatory work and very substantial investigation.”

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Maverick News

Gone for good — dwindling number of South African emigrants return
Pretoria high court dismisses Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent bid to interdict her arrest 
Maverick News

Pretoria high court dismisses Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent bid to interdict her arrest 
2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
Maverick Life

2024 Sony World Photography Awards: Landscape, wildlife and nature photography
‘Gang boss’ Madatt murdered in Cape Town, sparks more fears of Fancy Boys vs Americans fight
Maverick News

‘Gang boss’ Madatt murdered in Cape Town, sparks more fears of Fancy Boys vs Americans fight
Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa
Maverick News

Unmasking the ‘cocaine cartel’ diver arrested in Brazil en route to South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Iran says Israel bombs its embassy in Syria, kills commanders
Newsdeck

Iran says Israel bombs its embassy in Syria, kills commanders
I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 23 March- 29 March 2024
Netanyahu revives moves to shut Qatar's Al Jazeera TV in Israel
Newsdeck

Netanyahu revives moves to shut Qatar's Al Jazeera TV in Israel
One victim dies after Finland school shooting, 12-year-old suspect held
Newsdeck

One victim dies after Finland school shooting, 12-year-old suspect held
DR Congo president appoints country's first female prime minister
Newsdeck

DR Congo president appoints country's first female prime minister

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.