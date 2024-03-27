Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Reddit Tumbles After Hedgeye Names It a Short Idea and Sees 50% Slump

Reddit Tumbles After Hedgeye Names It a Short Idea and Sees 50% Slump
A trader works during the Reddit Inc. initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Reddit Inc. and its selling shareholders raised $748 million, pricing shares in an initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, the second big tech listing in as many days. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
27 Mar 2024
0

Reddit Inc. shares are on track to notch their largest one-day drop since the social media company’s trading debut after Hedgeye Risk Management released a report adding it as a short idea and saying it should trade about 50% below current levels. 

The stock slipped as much as 15% in intraday trading on Wednesday, to its lowest level since March 22. Reddit shares have been on a tear since the company’s March 21 initial public offering, where it surged 48% in its first day of trading after pricing at $34 per share.

“Heading into the IPO, we put RDDT on the short bench, reflecting our belief that the stock is a fundamental short but that the days immediately following the IPO would likely be volatile and not the proper time to make it an active short,” analyst Andrew Freedman wrote.

Reddit Set for Worst Drop Since IPO | Shares slip as Hedgeye calls it a short idea

Reddit did not immediately respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment.

In its first few days of trading, Reddit shares gained more than 90% to an all-time high close of $65.11 on Tuesday. According to Hedgeye, the stock is “grossly overvalued” and should trade closer to its IPO price of $34. That reflects about 50% downside from Tuesday’s close.

“The deal was oversubscribed, the float small, valuation range looked reasonable, and they timed the IPO coincident with easy comparisons where the company is going to post accelerating revenue and user growth the first quarter out of the gate as a public company,” Freedman added.

Still, the warm welcome the public markets gave Reddit shows investor enthusiasm for all things artificial intelligence, which was at the center of the company’s IPO. Reddit’s public offering is the fourth largest on a US exchange in 2024 and a positive signal for technology companies that put their offering plans on hold in recent years.

Read more: Reddit, Galderma Fire IPO Starting Gun. Now Investors Want More

The company is expected to report its first quarter 2024 results at the end of May. Freedman expects that its first report as a public company will show “fundamental momentum,” but sees the possibility for weakness in upcoming reports.

“Our attention is focused on 2H24 and 1H25 where we expect a rapid deceleration in user and revenue growth,” Freedman said.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
Maverick News

Nzimande lashes Damelin, CityVarsity, Intec and Lyceum for ‘worst sin’ committed by an education institution
SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Maverick News

SA's 2024 elections party lists — the bad, the weird and the ugly
Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Maverick News

Party lists — Jacob Zuma makes IEC cut while Operation Dudula vies for provincial legislatures
Ramaphosa and Creecy defend controversial ‘biodiversity business’ plan
Maverick News

Ramaphosa and Creecy defend controversial ‘biodiversity business’ plan
First blood — ANC fails in bid to deregister Zuma’s MK party before Electoral Court
Maverick News

First blood — ANC fails in bid to deregister Zuma’s MK party before Electoral Court

TOP READS IN SECTION

Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery
Newsdeck

Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery
Rescuers search water for survivors after ship collides with Baltimore bridge
Newsdeck

Rescuers search water for survivors after ship collides with Baltimore bridge
Six workers presumed dead after crippled cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridge
Newsdeck

Six workers presumed dead after crippled cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridge
Putin says Islamists carried out concert attack, implies Ukraine had a role
Newsdeck

Putin says Islamists carried out concert attack, implies Ukraine had a role
Russia's FSB chief accuses Ukraine, US and UK of being behind Moscow shooting
Newsdeck

Russia's FSB chief accuses Ukraine, US and UK of being behind Moscow shooting

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.