The ‘Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians’, and more from around the world

A Dyeing poison dart frog appears during a media preview for the exhibition ‘Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians’ at London Zoo in London, Britain, 25 March 2024. The exhibition opens on 29 March 2024 at London Zoo. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A Luristan newt appears during a media preview for the exhibition ‘Secret Life of Reptiles and Amphibians’ at London Zoo in London, Britain, 25 March 2024. The exhibition opens on 29 March 2024 at London Zoo. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Members of the ‘Santos Inocentes de Caucagua’ brotherhood accompany members from the ‘Los Palmeros de Chacao’ during a pilgrimage at El Avila national park on the outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela 23 March 2024. Hundreds of ‘palmeros de Chacao’, a brotherhood dating back to the late 18th century, performed a pilgrimage through the Waraira Repano – the mountain formation north of Caracas also known as Avila – descending with tied palms to celebrate Palm Sunday of the Holy Week. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
Activists take part in “March In March For Forests” on March 24, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. The “March in March for Forests” is a nationwide mass mobilization event organized by the Bob Brown Foundation to advocate for the protection of native forests. This event aims to raise awareness about the urgent need to end native forest logging and promote conservation efforts to safeguard wild nature and biodiversity. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Purepecha indigenous people participate in the ‘Las Palmas’ procession on Palm Sunday, during the beginning of Holy Week, in Tirindaro, Mexico, 24 March 2024. EPA-EFE/IVAN VILLANUEVA
Christians from Ivory Coast attend a service celebrating Palm Sunday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 24 March 2024. Palm Sunday is the biblical account of Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem and ushers in Holy Week of the Lent season. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA
A woman holds a poster during a protest by families of Ukrainian prisoners of war on March 24, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Relatives and friends of the soldiers came to draw attention to the military who are still in Russian captivity. The organizer of the rally is the community of families of soldiers, missing in action and prisoners of war. (Photo by hurricanehank/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Celebration of Holi-Phagwa in the Transvaal district of The Hague, Netherlands, 25 March 2024. During this Hindu festival, people throw colored powders at each other, so that you no longer see the difference between origins, young and old. Holi, also known as the ‘Festival Of Colors,’ is an ancient Hindu festival symbolizing the victory of good over evil and marking the arrival of spring. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT
Supporters of opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye attend a rally as the results of the presidential elections are tallied, in Dakar, Senegal, 24 March 2024. Faye has emerged as the leading candidate after several rivals conceded. The Senegalese were called to the polls on 24 March to elect the fifth President of the Republic of Senegal. There are 7,371,854 Senegalese from Senegal and from the diaspora registered on the electoral register according to the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA). EPA-EFE/ALIOU MBAYE
Members of the Prachyanat School of Acting and Design join the annual Lal Jatra procession and street performance to pay tribute to martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh genocide, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 25 March 2024. The Bengali Genocide Remembrance Day is observed annually to remember the victims of the Operation Searchlight military crackdown carried out by Pakistan’s Army on 25 March 1971 in Bangladesh (then East Pakistan). EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Jews attend Purim celebrations together with refugees from Odessa, Ukraine during Purim Holiday in Berlin, Germany, 24 March 2024. Purim celebrates the Jews’ salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther, and it is a holiday of joyous celebrations, wearing costumes and public drinking. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer
Cosplayers pose during the AnimeJapan 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, 24 March 2024. AnimeJapan is an annual event that has been held since 2014, and this year’s theme is ‘Anime, the New Era’. The organizers are expecting more than 100,000 visitors at AnimeJapan, one of the world’s largest anime festivals, as all restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Greek Presidential guards perform their ceremonial march prior to the annual parade of the Hellenic Armed Forces for Greek Independence Day, in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, 25 March 2024. The annual parade of the Hellenic Armed Forces for Greek Independence Day on 25 March, concluded after passing before President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and political and military officials standing before the Monument of the Unknown Soldier at Syntagma Square. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Drag Queens perform during the fourth day of the Estereo Picnic festival at Club Cabaret in Bogota, Colombia 24 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
A view on a fresco made of solar panels representing a portrait of the iconic Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, native of La Chaux-de-Fonds, is pictured on the roof of a new building in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, 25 March 2024. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
A ship transits through the Panama Canal, in Panama City, Panama, 22 March 2024 (issued 25 March 2024). Transits through the Panama Canal increase to 27 daily, after a reduction, due to the drought, which is impacting international maritime trade at a time when it is also affected by the crisis in the Red Sea. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos
A girl holds water bottles after filling them from a donated tank amid water shortage on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 24 March 2024. The water basins in Yemen will be depleted by 2030 due to groundwater being depleted at twice the rate it is being replenished while Yemen is the poorest country in the world in terms of water resources, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned. The annual per capita share of water in the Arab country is a lowly 83 cubic meters compared to the absolute threshold of 500 cubic meters. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Brazil player Vinicius Junior sheds a tear as he attends a press conference in Madrid, Spain, 25 March 2024. Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr was asked by the media about the racist abuse he has been suffering over the last few years in Spain. Brazil is to face Spain in a friendly match on 26 March. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the start of a hearing at New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 25 March 2024. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Horse Basandra settimo cielo from the UAE is guided by a horseman during the Dubai International Horse Championship as part of Dubai International Horse Fair 2024 in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy perform during the Exhibition Gala event for the ISU Figure Skating World Championships 2024 in Montreal, Canada, 24 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
British newspapers featuring Britain’s Catherine Princess of Wales on their front pages are seen in London, Britain, 24 March 2024. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has disclosed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the early stages of receiving chemotherapy treatment in a statement on 22 March 2024. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN. DM.
Comments - Please login in order to comment.