Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Robinho arrested in Brazil to serve rape sentence

Robinho arrested in Brazil to serve rape sentence
epa11235370 A police vehicle used to transport former soccer player Robson de Souza 'Robinho' after he was arrested at one of his residences in the beachfront city of Santos, in Sao Paulo Brazil, 21 March 2024. The Federal Justice of Brazil issued a prison order against de Souza after losing his bid to remain free pending appeals. de Souza will begin serving the nine-year prison sentence that was imposed on him for rape, official sources reported. EPA-EFE/Guilherme Dionizio
By Reuters
22 Mar 2024
0

(Reuters) - Former soccer player Robinho was arrested by Brazilian federal police on Thursday to serve out a nine-year prison sentence for rape after a court decision this week authorized the transfer of the sentence from Italy.

In a statement, police said Robinho will undergo a medical examination and a custody hearing before being sent to prison.

A Milan court in 2017 found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of gang raping a 22-year-old Albanian woman after getting her drunk in a nightclub in 2013. The conviction was confirmed by an appeals court in 2020 and validated by Italy’s Supreme Court in 2022.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s top court for non-constitutional matters upheld Robinho’s rape conviction, determining he had to serve his nine-year prison sentence in Brazil.

The Brazilian court did not reopen discussions about the rape conviction, focusing only on whether the sentence in Italy was valid in Brazil.

The 40-year-old Robinho, whose full name is Robson de Souza, now resides in his native Brazil and has always denied the charges.

Robinho had previously played for clubs including Santos, Real Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan, as well for Brazil’s national team.

Apart from rare exceptions, Brazil does not extradite its citizens, so Italy requested last year that Robinho serve the prison sentence in his home country.

His arrest occurred after judge Luiz Fux rejected an appeal earlier on Thursday by Robinho’s legal team to the decision from the day before, upholding the order for his immediate arrest, a legal document showed.

Fux wrote in his decision that he did not see any violation of constitutional or legal rules or international treaties in Wednesday’s ruling, which had been made by another court.

In an interview broadcast on Sunday by a local TV station, Robinho said he “was unfairly convicted in Italy for something that did not occur.”

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia; additional reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia and Andre Romani in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Stephen Coates)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
Business Maverick

Steinhoff mastermind Markus Jooste reportedly commits suicide shortly after R475m fine
Le Roux, Mbikiwa, Trengove: NPA’s A-team was ready to charge Markus Jooste
South Africa

Le Roux, Mbikiwa, Trengove: NPA’s A-team was ready to charge Markus Jooste
Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Maverick News

Court orders FNB to freeze payments from Jacob Zuma’s account – and recover R2.9-million plus interest
Steinheist: The inside story behind the Steinhoff scandal
South Africa

Steinheist: The inside story behind the Steinhoff scandal
Motsoaledi should be held accountable for visa fiasco, not encouraging job creation — Fedhasa
Maverick News

Motsoaledi should be held accountable for visa fiasco, not encouraging job creation — Fedhasa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Germany Plans More Support for $11 Billion Namibia Hydrogen Plan
Newsdeck

Germany Plans More Support for $11 Billion Namibia Hydrogen Plan
New Zealand government to ban disposable e-cigarettes
Newsdeck

New Zealand government to ban disposable e-cigarettes
South Africa’s Kruger Park Opposes New Border Link to Mozambique
Newsdeck

South Africa’s Kruger Park Opposes New Border Link to Mozambique
South African parliament speaker takes special leave over corruption inquiry
Newsdeck

South African parliament speaker takes special leave over corruption inquiry
Dutch court finds KLM ads were misleading in 'greenwashing' case
Newsdeck

Dutch court finds KLM ads were misleading in 'greenwashing' case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.