Newsdeck

Doping

‘Someone will die’: Australia’s Perkins warns of Enhanced Games safety concerns

‘Someone will die’: Australia’s Perkins warns of Enhanced Games safety concerns
James Magnussen of Australia touches first, James Feigen of the United States of America (USA) second and Nathan Adrian of the United States of America (USA) third in the men's 100m Freestyle Final at the 15th FINA Swimming World Championships at Palau Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona, Spain, 01 August 2013. EPA/PATRICK B. KRAEMER
By Reuters
19 Mar 2024
0

March 19 (Reuters) - Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins said on Tuesday that athletes' lives could be in danger if the Enhanced Games is allowed to go ahead.

The Enhanced Games will allow athletes to use pharmacological or technological assistance, including substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Retired world champion swimmer James Magnussen last month agreed to take performance-enhancing drugs to make an attempt at beating Cesar Cielo’s 15-year-old 50m freestyle world record.

The Enhanced Games concept has been met with widespread criticism, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), WADA and World Athletics having denounced the proposed competition.

“The idea of an Enhanced Games is laughable,” Perkins said at the SportNXT conference on Tuesday.

“Someone will die if we allow that sort of environment to continue to prosper and flourish.

“We don’t want people to be taking performance-enhancing drugs because of the significant impact it has on them and their future and their future families.”

In a statement last week, Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said the Biden administration had “deep concerns” about the Enhancement Games.

Enhanced Games President Aron D’Souza said the competition would focus on health testing instead of drug testing.

“We’re health testing to make sure our athletes are healthy and safe to compete. I don’t want an athlete to be injured or die in competition,” D’Souza told reporters on Tuesday.

“How are we going to do this? By doing full system health checkups on all of our athletes. Blood work, echocardiograms, maybe even MRIs. New advances in technology are also very useful and enable continuous real time health screening.”

D’Souza added that the existence of the Enhanced Games could make the Olympics fairer by giving athletes an avenue to take performance-enhancing drugs in an open environment.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Maverick News

Government trying to slam through plan that will result in massive exploitation of wildlife
Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Maverick News

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’
MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Maverick News

MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Male droop and the gender war against coffee
Culture

Male droop and the gender war against coffee

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
Newsdeck

Trump Says Posting $454 Million Bond in NY Fraud Case ‘A Practical Impossibility’
Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Newsdeck

Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
Newsdeck

Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC
Newsdeck

Biden Warns Netanyahu Over Rafah Attack; Team to Visit DC

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.