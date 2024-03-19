Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Reddit, YouTube must face lawsuits claiming they enabled Buffalo mass shooter

Reddit, YouTube must face lawsuits claiming they enabled Buffalo mass shooter
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MAY 20: People embrace near a memorial for the shooting victims outside of Tops grocery store on May 20, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. 18-year-old Payton Gendron is accused of the mass shooting that killed 10 people at the Tops grocery store on the east side of Buffalo on May 14th and is being investigated as a hate crime. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By Reuters
19 Mar 2024
0

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Reddit and Google's GOOGL.O YouTube were ordered by a New York state judge to face lawsuits seeking to hold them responsible for helping enable the avowed white supremacist who killed 10 Black people in 2022 at a Buffalo, New York grocery store.

By Jonathan Stempel

Justice Paula Feroleto of the Erie County Supreme Court said 25 plaintiffs could try to prove that the social media platforms were designed to addict and radicalize users, and gave Payton Gendron knowledge of the equipment and training needed for his racially motivated mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets.

The 25 plaintiffs included store employees and customers who witnessed the May 14, 2022 shooting, and the son of one of those killed. Gendron was 18 at the time.

In seeking dismissals, Reddit and YouTube said they merely hosted third-party content and were not liable under a federal law governing such content, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, or the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

But the judge said the plaintiffs could try to show Reddit and YouTube owed them a duty because their platforms were defective and led to injuries.

She also said the mental distress that many witnesses suffered from the “horrific” attack was a “special circumstance” justifying their pursuit of negligence-based claims.

In a statement, Reddit said hate and violence “have no place” on its platform. It also said it constantly evaluates means to remove such content, and will continue reviewing communities to ensure they are upholding its rules.

The decision’s timing appeared unrelated to Reddit’s initial public offering, which is expected to be priced on Wednesday.

YouTube spokesman Jose Castaneda said that the platform disagreed with Feroleto’s decision and will appeal.

He also said YouTube had “deepest sympathies” for attack victims and their families, and tries to find and remove extremist conduct while also working with law enforcement.

The lawsuits were filed by the gun control advocacy group Everytown Law, and seek civil damages.

“We must hold accountable every single bad actor that prepared and equipped the shooter to target and kill members of Buffalo’s Black community,” its executive director Eric Tirschwell said.

Other defendants include Alphabet, Google, retailers that allegedly sold firearm equipment and body armor to Gendron, and Gendron’s parents.

Gendron pleaded guilty to charges including murder and terrorism motivated by hate, and was sentenced in February 2023 to life in prison without parole.

He also faces federal charges, and the U.S. Department of Justice said in January it plans to seek the death penalty.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New YorkEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
Maverick News

Confession rumours swirl as fourth suspect arrested in Joshlin Smith disappearance case 
MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Maverick News

MK party in Parliament? It’s all about Zuma — nothing more, nothing less
Lawless states and the ‘failure’ of international law — Israel’s war on the Palestinian people
Op-eds

Lawless states and the ‘failure’ of international law — Israel’s war on the Palestinian people
Cop arrest and transfer after repeat ‘missing’ guns scandal at Cape Town gang hotspot police station
Maverick News

Cop arrest and transfer after repeat ‘missing’ guns scandal at Cape Town gang hotspot police station
BLF acolyte drives plan to turn ‘vacant’ eThekwini nature reserve into elite eco-estate
South Africa

BLF acolyte drives plan to turn ‘vacant’ eThekwini nature reserve into elite eco-estate

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Newsdeck

Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
Newsdeck

Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Israeli troops raid Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Newsdeck

Israeli troops raid Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Scottie Scheffler becomes first back-to-back winner at The Players
Newsdeck

Scottie Scheffler becomes first back-to-back winner at The Players

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.