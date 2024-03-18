Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South Africa Is Optimistic for Tax Breaks to Kick-Start EV Industry

South Africa Is Optimistic for Tax Breaks to Kick-Start EV Industry
Ebrahim Patel
By Bloomberg
18 Mar 2024
0

South Africa expects efforts to boost its electric vehicle manufacturing to yield swift results, as manufactures start to take advantage of tax incentives from early 2026.

“We are ready now for carmakers to begin to gear up,” Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel told reporters. “A carmaker can commence immediately to put in place the production capabilities and production systems,” he said Monday on the sidelines of a Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference in the capital, Pretoria.

South Africa, in an effort to preserve a key export industry, last month announced a 150% tax deduction on investments in the local production of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles from March 2026.

Read More: South Africa Announces Tax Breaks to Kick-Start EV Industry

The country’s vehicle exports generated more than $21 billion in earnings last year. But car companies were worried about the lack of government support for EVs, amid shrinking demand for conventional petrol and diesel-powered engines in Europe, South Africa’s primary export market.

Patel said the long lead time was designed to give South African carmakers enough time to prepare production facilities and win support from their parent companies.

“As they incur that expense off the back of our incentive, they know they will be reimbursed,” he said.

The tax break is key for South Africa, which despite its natural advantages, has done little to develop an EV industry in the country.

South Africa has abundant supplies of raw materials vital for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, including increasing supplies of nickel and the world’s largest reserves of manganese. it also holds the world’s largest platinum reserves, a metal used in fuel-cell engines that run on hydrogen.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
Maverick News

As Rand Water warns of wider system collapse, Soweto and Johannesburg taps still dry
BLF acolyte drives plan to turn ‘vacant’ eThekwini nature reserve into elite eco-estate
South Africa

BLF acolyte drives plan to turn ‘vacant’ eThekwini nature reserve into elite eco-estate
‘The Firm’ grip of the 28s – from Colin Stanfield to fresh suspicions shaping SA’s drug scene
DM168

‘The Firm’ grip of the 28s – from Colin Stanfield to fresh suspicions shaping SA’s drug scene
The fight over Safair and SAA: Airline ownership disputes stalk SA aviation industry
DM168

The fight over Safair and SAA: Airline ownership disputes stalk SA aviation industry
SA Hockey teams withdraw from Africa Games over critical pitch safety concerns
Maverick News

SA Hockey teams withdraw from Africa Games over critical pitch safety concerns

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Newsdeck

Putin seen winning landslide 88% of Russian election vote
Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Newsdeck

Undersea Cable Damage Causes Internet Outages Across Africa
Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
Newsdeck

Niger Junta Ends Military Deal With US, Asks Troops to Leave
Israeli troops raid Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital
Newsdeck

Israeli troops raid Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.