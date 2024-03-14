Schumer Calls for Israel Elections in Break With Netanyahu

The Democratic leader criticized Netanyahu and his government for turning away from a two-state solution to the conflict, calling it a “grave mistake.” Schumer said Netanyahu “has lost his way” and is beholden to right-wing extremists.

“The bitter reality is that a single state controlled by Israel, which they advocate, guarantees certain war forever,” Schumer said.

“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7. The world has changed — radically — since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, swiftly rebuked Schumer, urging continued support for the Israeli government.

“It is grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of a democratically elected leader of Israel,” McConnell said.

Israel’s ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, said in a social media post that Schumer’s criticism is “unhelpful” and “counterproductive to our common goals.”

Schumer also declared that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas must step down and the Palestinian people must reject Hamas.