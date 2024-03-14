Newsdeck

Human rights

Japan’s same-sex marriage bar is unconstitutional, high court says

Japan’s same-sex marriage bar is unconstitutional, high court says
Plaintiffs hold a banner after the ruling on same-sex marriage at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, 14 March 2024. Following a lawsuit filed by eight plaintiffs, the Tokyo District Court declared unconstitutional the lack of legal recognition of same-sex marriage in the country. This is the third case in which a court has made this decision but the compensation claims were dismissed. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT
By Reuters
14 Mar 2024
0

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's bar on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, the high court in the northern city of Sapporo said on Thursday, the first such ruling by an appeals court on a matter that has divided the lower levels of the judiciary.

Japan is the only Group of Seven nation without legal protection for same-sex unions. Although backed by 70% of the public, they are opposed by the conservative Liberal Democratic Party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Japanese civil code rules that limit marriage to those of opposite sexes are “unconstitutional” and “discriminatory”, the Sapporo High Court said in its ruling, but dismissed the plaintiffs’ claim for damages from the government.

“Enacting same-sex marriage does not seem to cause disadvantages or harmful effects,” the court said.

“I thought the ruling might be a conservative one, but it ended up exceeding my expectations,” one plaintiff, who did not disclose his name, told reporters after the ruling. “I couldn’t help but cry.”

The plaintiffs are considering appealing to the Supreme Court to clarify the unconstitutionality of existing law, lawyer Tsunamori Fumiyasu told a press conference.

The government will keep its eye on other upcoming court decisions on the matter, its top spokesperson, Yoshimasa Hayashi, told a press conference.

The debate on the same-sex bar has split lower courts, with one district court holding the bar to be constitutional but others saying it is unconstitutional in varying degrees.

Earlier on Thursday, a ruling by the Tokyo district court described the lack of same-sex marriage status in Japan as “a state of unconstitutionality”, employing language less strong than in some past rulings on such lawsuits.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Maverick News

IFP trounces ANC again in KZN, sweeping three Newcastle wards, while ruling party defies Gauteng naysayers
Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
Maverick News

Government mute on tourist bannings, ignores urgent request for official statement
The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
South Africa

The MK Effect — uncertainty, unpredictability, undesirability
Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
Maverick News

Unfolding water crisis in Johannesburg deepens as officials scramble for answers
SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off
Maverick News

SAA privatisation deal reaches the end of the runway, but fails to take off

TOP READS IN SECTION

Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Newsdeck

Three Coptic Egyptian monks killed in South Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
New Zealand says seizing black boxes from LATAM Boeing 787
Newsdeck

New Zealand says seizing black boxes from LATAM Boeing 787
US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban
Newsdeck

US House passes bill to force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face ban
Japan's Space One Kairos rocket explodes on inaugural flight
Newsdeck

Japan's Space One Kairos rocket explodes on inaugural flight

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four is breaking for lunch.

The panels have hit pause for lunch, but we have behind-the-scenes interviews, analysis and commentary for all virtual attendees.

Join Daily Maverick The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four live, online and free of charge.