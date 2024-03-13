New priestess costumes revealed for 2024 Olympics, and more from around the world

A man models the priestesses’ costume for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame during a presentation at the Olympic Committee Headquarters on March 12, 2024 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
Actresses wear the new priestesses costumes for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame during a presentation at the Olympic Committee Headquarters on March 12, 2024 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell attends the NAOMI: In Fashion V&A Exhibition launch at The Dorchester on March 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
(L-R) Steve Nissen, Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington and Sibley Scoles pose at Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Participants hold signs in support of TikTok outside the U.S. Capitol Building on March 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on whether to ban TikTok in the United States due to concerns over personal privacy and national security unless the Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance sells the popular video app within the next six months. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Mexican director Lila Aviles poses next to a Barbie doll in her image, during an interview with EFE, in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 March 2024 (Issued 12 March 2024). Mexican director Lila Avilés joins the list of inspiring women that Mattel honors with the ‘Barbie role models’. With a camera in hand, a clapperboard and even her cat, the doll celebrates the filmmakers: ‘What better way to honor the craft?’ Aviles tells EFE. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
US-Canadian actor Tommy Chong after arriving with a giant prop of a marijuana joint towed by their car at the ‘Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie’ premiere during the South By Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, USA, 12 March 2024. South By Southwest (SXSW) Conferences and Festivals offer the opportunity to enjoy independent films, music, and new technology. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS
Racegoers look on ahead of day two of the Cheltenham Festival 2024 at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2024 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Onyi Moss attends Style Wednesday, day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2024 in Cheltenham, England. This year organisers at the Cheltenham Festival have decided to re-style the traditional Ladies Day Meet calling it Style Wednesday. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A model takes to the catwalk during a rehearsal before the presentation of the 2024 Autumn/Winter collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji for the label ‘pays des fees’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 11 March 2024. The presentation of the 2024 Autumn/Winter collections runs from 11 to 16 March 2024. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A model presents creations from the 2024 Autumn/Winter collection by Japanese designer Jotaro Saito for the label ‘Jotaro Saito’ during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2024. The presentation of the 2024 Autumn/Winter collections runs from 11 to 16 March 2024. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Balinese people cover their bodies with mud during the mud bathing tradition locally known as ‘Mebuug Buugan’, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, 12 March 2024. Mebuug Buugan is a form of gratitude for the fertility of the earth and is also believed to neutralize spiritual negativity. This tradition is practiced by all members of the Kedonganan village community, both men and women, adults and children. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) walks with his son X AE A-XII and plant manager of the Tesla Gigafactory Andre Thierig (R) during a visit to the Tesla electric car plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 13 March 2024. Musk is in Germany to visit Tesla’s gigafactory at Gruenheide after an arson attack on a nearby power pylon last week left it without electricity and halted production. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (C) is escorted by masked police officers inside the police van while leaving the building after a hearing on a British arrest warrant, held at the Bucharest Appeal Court, in Bucharest, Romania, 12 March 2024. According to the Romanian police, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained on 11 March over a British arrest warrant related to sex offenses charges. The two brothers were arrested in December 2022 as a result of the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) inquiry on charges of human trafficking and intention to form an organized crime group, however on 31 March 2023 they were moved from police custody to house arrest with immediate effect. Their trial in Romania has not started yet. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Muslims pray on the first day of Ramadan’s fasting month at the Foundation of Islamic Centre of Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 March 2024. The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan starts this year on 12 March in Thailand. The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Dubai police officers fire a 1940 British-made 25-pounder cannon salute as a signal for the end of the first fasting day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in front of the Burj Khalifa in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 March 2024. Some Muslim countries started the holy month of Ramadan on Monday 11 March 2024; in others, it began on 12 March. The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Demonstrators light flares during a protest, organized by the Belgian Socialist trade union FGTB-ABVV, against EU’s regulations and austerity measures in Brussels, Belgium, 12 March 2024. Trade unions demonstrated in Brussels against strict European budget rules. The protest, which affected public transport in the Belgian capital, took place on the sidelines of a meeting of European Ministers of Economy and Finance. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
A picture taken with a drone shows morning fog covering the Hanza Tower skyscraper in Szczecin, northwestern Poland, 12 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki
Part of a ‘fallas’ sculpture installation, during preparations in Valencia, Spain, 12 March 2024. The main events of the Fallas festival run from 10 to 19 March ending with the burning of the ‘fallas’ or figures on St. Joseph day. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino
A painter paints part of a ‘fallas’ sculpture installation, during preparations in Valencia, Spain, 13 March 2024. The main events of the Fallas festival run from 10 to 19 March ending with the burning of the ‘fallas’ or figures on St. Joseph day. EPA-EFE/Manuel Bruque
Serbian artist Marina Abramovic looks on during a preview of her exhibition in the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 13 March 2024. The Amsterdam museum presents a retrospective of the oeuvre of the Serbian artist. EPA-EFE/Ramon van Flymen
A general view during a media preview of Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius, at THE LUME in Melbourne, Australia, 13 March 2024. EPA-EFE/CON CHRONIS
Demonstrators set tires on fire during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 12 March 2024. According to a statement by the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) regional bloc on 11 March, Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his government would resign after the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the appointment of a new interim prime minister. Henry’s resignation comes following weeks of crisis and gang violence in the country. EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin
A handout photo made available by Space Port Kii Area Regional Council via Jiji Press shows the Kairos rocket lifting off from its launch site in Kushimoto, Japan, 13 March 2024. Space One’s rocket Kairos, carrying a satellite, exploded shortly after taking off from its launch site. Kairos was Japan’s inaugural commercial launch from a private company. EPA-EFE/Space Port Kii Area Regional Council
A worker sprays water on an Olympic installation in southeastern Seoul, South Korea, 13 March 2024, to remove dirt as part of springtime cleaning. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
A Pakistani Muslim man holds and reads from a copy of the Muslims’ holy book, the Quran, at a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 13 March 2024. The Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast, and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
Tobacco buyers look at harvested tobacco leaves during an auction in Harare, Zimbabwe, 13 March 2024. According to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) the tobacco output is predicted to fall to 265 million kilograms this season, from 294 million kilograms recorded the previous season as farmers had planted 113,101 hectares under the crop by 02 February 2024, a 4 percent decline from last year’s 117,645 ha. The number of growers had decreased as a result of a drought due to the El Nino weather pattern. Tobacco is one of Zimbabwe’s biggest foreign currency earners and most of the production is exported to China. EPA-EFE/MUNASHE CHOKODZA
Anta Babacar, Senegal’s presidential candidate, greets her supporters from a vehicle during a rally in Dakar, Senegal, on Monday, March 11, 2024. Senegal scheduled elections for this month, even though the nation’s top court and the government set different dates for the vote as the country rushes to elect a new president before incumbent Macky Sall’s term ends. Photographer: Annika Hammerschlag/Bloomberg via Getty Images
In this photo illustration, a selection of UK newspapers’ front pages are splayed with images of the Princess of Wales on March 11, 2024 in London, England. An image of the Princess of Wales and her three children said to have been taken by the Prince of Wales, was released by Kensington Palace yesterday to celebrate Mother’s Day. Later that day, leading photo agencies decided to pull the image from their respective services due to concerns about image manipulation. The Princess of Wales, writing on the X platform, subsequently admitted to editing the image. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images). DM
