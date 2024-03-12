How to fast safely during Ramadan – what the science shows

In terms of mental health, Ramadan fasting improves mental health and lessens depression symptoms.

Of course, there is an immense spiritual benefit too.

Many homes prepare traditional foods at the time of breaking the fast, often with fried food and sweets. A healthy alternative would be fresh fruit; dates have always been a common tradition.

One of the benefits of breaking fast with fruit is that it provides plenty of glucose for the organs, especially the brain.

Similarly, at dawn, a meal with protein, fat and complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains and beans, can be useful as fats can slow digestion, giving a fasting person a feeling of being full for longer. Complex carbohydrates also provide energy for longer.

Fluid intake is vital, especially if the weather is warmer and the fasting person is planning strenuous exercise.