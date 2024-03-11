The impressive new private student residence is well on track to deliver its 508 units in December 2024, bringing excitement to investors and future residents. Nothing of this magnitude in the premium student accommodation category has been built in South Africa and the developers remain steadfast to deliver a product that exceeds buyers and future students expectations. It’s this persistence that has secured an incredible 375 sales since the launch – 68 of which have come in 2024. Given that prices have been on the rise since launch and are expected to climb further due to increasing scarcity, now is the perfect opportunity to invest.

From the outset, the development has attracted savvy property investors who have snapped up either individual or multiple units. More recently, there’s a large surge in sales to parents of existing or future Stellenbosch students – partly due to the severe shortage of quality accommodation in the student town.

The demand for premium student accommodation in Stellenbosch Central is currently severely outweighing supply, the effect of which can be seen in the form of an overwhelming influx of rental enquiries for The One. With just under 10 months until its completion, the development has already received over 1500 student rental enquiries for 2025, the majority of them coming via word-of-mouth. This indicates an extremely promising future for the development.

Paramount to the developers vision, is to enhance the surrounding suburb by making it more pedestrian-friendly and connecting it seamlessly to the university campus.

In a Stellenbosch first, The One has spearheaded a group of developers in the area to raise over R40 million which has been allocated towards this vision which will amplify the suburb, as well as improve its accessibility to campus. The funds will be allocated to 11 projects that range from major security upgrades with the aim of enhancing student safety; re-developing the streetscape and sidewalks to prioritise non-motorised transport; and develop pedestrian-focused spaces along the route. These major upgrades will have commenced by the time The One hands keys over to owners and accepts its first group of student residents in 2025.

The One has been expertly and specifically designed with both the inside and outside-the-classroom needs of students in mind. From social spaces that include a courtyard, resort-style swimming pool, woodfire braai areas, themed kitchens on every floor and a covered outdoor lounge, to academic amenities such as a study centre, study desks in each room, outdoor workspaces, and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout.

There’s also a restaurant, fitness centre, coffee shop, cinema, e-gaming room, and convenience store – all demonstrating how every lifestyle need has been considered. Communal backup power solutions make sure there is always power to the common areas including the study centre, lifts, stoves in the themed kitchens, and Wi-Fi, throughout periods of loadshedding – especially important during exam time.

The One is backed by leading South African residential and commercial property investors and developers including Buffet Investments, KLT, Hackprop, Johan Van Der Merwe, and Yieldex, who have between them, delivered numerous successful residential and hotel opportunities in South Africa and abroad over the past 15 years.

Whether you have a child going to study at one of Stellenbosch’s many tertiary institutions, or are looking at investing in the robust student accommodation asset class, now is the time!

For more information and to secure your investment at The One, visit www.the-one.co.za

Discuss the development with the developer directly:

Quicklinks:

Website: www.the-one.co.za

Discuss with the developer: https://the-one.co.za/appointments/

Add your child to the rental waitlist: https://the-one.co.za/apply-for-2025/