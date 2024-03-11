Newsdeck

Portugal elections

Portugal’s conservatives win election as far-right surges

Portugal’s conservatives win election as far-right surges
The leader of the Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition and President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Luis Montenegro during the victory speech during the election night of the legislative elections 2024 at Party headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal, 11 March 2024. More than 10.8 million Portuguese are expected to vote to elect 230 deputies to the Portuguese Parliament. Eighteen political forces (15 parties and three coalitions) are running in these elections. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA
By Reuters
11 Mar 2024
0

LISBON, March 11 (Reuters) - Portugal's centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) won Sunday's general election, its leader Luis Montenegro said, though it was unclear if he could govern without the support from far-right Chega, with whom he again refused to negotiate.

Chega’s parliamentary representation more than quadrupled to at least 48 lawmakers in the 230-seat legislature, giving the combined right a majority.

The result underscores a political tilt to the far right across Europe. Portugal, which only returned to democracy after the fall of a fascist dictatorship 50 years ago, had long been considered immune to the rise of right-wing populism across the continent, which is expected to result in gains for far-right parties in European elections in June.

Earlier, Montenegro’s main rival, Pedro Nuno Santos, conceded defeat after his left-leaning Socialist Party (PS), in power since 2015, came in second by a razor-thin margin. He ruled out supporting the AD’s platform which includes across-the-board tax cuts.

“The AD won the election,” Montenegro told a crowd of ecstatic supporters in the early hours on Monday, adding that it was crucial for parties in the new parliament to act responsibly and “comply with the wish of the Portuguese people”.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa still has to formally invite the AD leader to form a government, which Montenegro said he expected to happen.

While reiterating his election promise not to rely on the right-wing populists for support to govern, he expressed hope the PS and Chega “do not form a negative alliance to prevent the government that the Portuguese wanted”.

The AD and its conservative allies in the insular Madeira region won a total of at least 79 seats, ahead of the PS’s 77.

Four seats were yet to be attributed after the final count of ballots from abroad.

The PS had trailed the AD in most opinion polls since Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned in November amid a corruption investigation.

Santos said his party would now lead the opposition, which could not be left in the hands of Chega.

The far-right party campaigned on an anti-establishment message, vowing to sweep away corruption and expressing hostility to what it sees as “excessive” immigration.

Chega leader Andre Ventura told reporters Sunday’s vote “clearly showed that the Portuguese want a government of the AD with Chega”. He earlier said Montenegro would be responsible for any political instability if he continued to refuse to negotiate.

At the AD election night party, supporter Paula Medeiros said there was “no doubt that instability will be constant”.

The PS and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which helms the newly created AD, have alternated in power since the fall of the dictatorship in 1974.

“We have a society with no memory,” lamented 21-year-old law student and PS member Alexandra Ferreira, adding that the far-right’s growth made her “very sad”.

Issues dominating the campaign in western Europe’s poorest country include a crippling housing crisis, low wages, sagging healthcare and corruption, seen by many as endemic to the mainstream parties.

Still, under the Socialist leadership Portugal has grown at solid annual rates above 2%, and posted budget surpluses of late, using the cash to slash the public debt below 100% of GDP and winning praise from Brussels and investors, who do not expect the AD to abandon the path of fiscal prudence.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony, Writing by Andrei Khalip and David Latona; Editing by Giles Elgood and Stephen Coates)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
Politics

DA and Zuma’s MK party big winners; ANC and EFF flop, new Brenthurst survey finds
Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
South Africa

Award-winning Karoo wool farmers win battle to have farms returned after government locked them out
On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
DM168

On the sly, Chinese chemists have eroded SA’s PGM industry
IFP launches manifesto amid spectacle – with calls to action against poverty, corruption and crime
Maverick News

IFP launches manifesto amid spectacle – with calls to action against poverty, corruption and crime
Cuban kingpin Yester-Garrido and the booming cocaine conduit between SA and Brazil
DM168

Cuban kingpin Yester-Garrido and the booming cocaine conduit between SA and Brazil

TOP READS IN SECTION

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
Newsdeck

Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 02 March- 08 March 2024
Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
Newsdeck

Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'
Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Newsdeck

Ukraine minister, responding to Pope Francis, says Kyiv will never raise white flag
Record Drought Imperils Food, Copper Output in Southern Africa
Newsdeck

Record Drought Imperils Food, Copper Output in Southern Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.