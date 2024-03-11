The sandwich maker, as I’ve written in one of our AirFryday stories, Your Toaster is Toast, may become redundant if you own an air fryer. Because you can toast sandwiches in this new kitchen beast for a quick breakfast bite.

I would even say that an air fryer has one advantage over a sandwich maker. The latter has a lid that puts a substantial weight on the sandwich it is toasting. Some kinds of toasted sandwiches are arguably better flattened, as it melds the two slices of bread with the filling.

But some toasted sarmies are better with a lighter touch, and the air fryer alternative is well suited to a croissant, which loses its light and fluffy charms when flattened in a sandwich maker.

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

4 small croissants

Butter

Grated Cheddar cheese, enough to fill 4 croissants

Method

Do you even need to spray the rack of the air fryer with cooking oil spray? I did not, surmising that the dry, hot air whooshing around in the air fryer would work to crisp up the flaky pastry of the croissants. And that is what happened.

Preheat the machine to 200℃, pop in the croissants with a bit of space between them, and air fry for 4 to 5 minutes. Simple as that. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.