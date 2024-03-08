International Women’s Day, and more from around the world

Swimmers take part in a sunrise dip in the North Sea at Portobello Beach, to mark International Women’s Day on March 08, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The event was conceived to promote the cause of ‘Inspiring Inclusivity’ to value women’s inclusion and champion a spirit of collectivity. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Activists and supporters of the women’s movement FEMEN gather for the celebration of the International Women’s Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 08 March 2024. International Women’s Day is observed annually on 08 March across the world. The 2024 theme is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Female guards are seen with blooming mimosa in front of Quirinal palace in occasion of the ceremony for the International Women’s Day, in Rome Italy, 08 March 2024. Mimosa is associated with the International Women’s Day in Italy, also known as Festa Della Donna. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Supporters of Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami hold placards to show solidarity with the Palestinian women during a rally to mark International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan 08 March 2024. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. The theme of IWD 2024 is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme for this year is ‘Inspire Inclusion. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Protesters dressed as handmaids from The Handmaid’s Tale prepare for a march from Parliament Square to Iran’s embassy to highlight repression of women in that country on March 8, 2024 in London, England. On March 8th International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally and highlights the work still to be done to prevent endemic violence against women and inequality. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
A member of World March of Women (WMW) movement joins a demonstration on the eve of International Women’s Day in Manila, Philippines, 07 March 2024. The feminist action network, World March of Women (WMW), staged a protest rally to call for women’s rights and protection and the passage of the gender equality law in Philippines. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Participants hold banners during a march to protest against gender discrimination on the International Women’s Day in Tokyo, Japan, 08 March 2024. International Women’s Day is observed annually on 08 March across the world. The 2024 theme is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Women shout slogans as they join a rally during the International Women’s Day celebrations, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 March 2024. International Women’s Day is observed annually on 08 March across the world. The 2024 theme is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
A member of the crowd looks on as they witness the public ceremony to seal into France’s constitutional law a woman’s right to an abortion at Place Vendôme in central Paris on International Women’s Day on March 08, 2024 in Paris, France. The ceremony, open to the public in the presence of members of the government, parliamentarians and representatives of the associations makes France the first nation in the world to include abortion in its Constitution. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
A woman holds a banner reading ‘Al Quds is ours’ during a rally by supporters of Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami to show solidarity with the Palestinian women on International Women’s Day in Karachi, Pakistan 08 March 2024. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. The theme of IWD 2024 is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme for this year is ‘Inspire Inclusion. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Participants attend the Women’s Solidarity March in Riga, Latvia, 08 March 2024. Marking International Women’s Day a Women’s Solidarity March against violence was held for the sixth time. During the March participants advocated the elimination of violence against women and domestic violence, stressing in particular the importance of reaching out for support and help, as well as taking action if they see fellow human beings suffer. International Women’s Day is observed annually on 08 March across the world. The 2024 theme is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
Participants attend a rally marking the International Women’s Day celebrations, in Berlin, Germany, 08 March 2024. International Women’s Day is observed annually on 08 March across the world. The 2024 theme is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Singer Catherine Ringer attends a ceremony to seal the right to abortion in the French constitution, on International Women’s Day, at the Place Vendome, in Paris, France, 08 March 2024. French lawmakers on 04 March approved a bill to enshrine abortion rights in the Constitution becoming the only country in the world to clearly protect the right to terminate a pregnancy in its basic law. EPA-EFE/Gonzalo Fuentes
Protesters dressed as handmaids from The Handmaid’s Tale march from Parliament Square to Iran’s embassy to highlight repression of women in that country on March 8, 2024 in London, England. On March 8th International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally and highlights the work still to be done to prevent endemic violence against women and inequality. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Pakistani women hold placards during a rally to mark International Women’s Day in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 08 March 2024. International Women’s Day is observed annually on 08 March across the world. The 2024 theme is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR
British Labour politician John McDonnell (C) joins a protest for women’s rights on International Women’s Day outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain, 08 March 2024. International Women’s Day (IWD) is observed annually on 08 March worldwide to highlight women’s rights, as well as issues such as violence and abuse against women. The theme of IWD 2024 is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’ with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme for this year is ‘Inspire Inclusion. EPA-EFE/DAVID CLIFF
Members of Uganda’s Soft Ground Wrestling compete in a makeshift wrestling ring at their camp in the village of Kilangila, Mukono District, Uganda, 06 March 2024. The members, mainly orphans and underprivileged youth, showcase their wrestling skills inside a makeshift ring composed of soft soil, bamboo ring posts and string ropes, unlike the professional rings known in Western countries. They all share a dream of turning into professional wrestlers. Uganda’s Soft Ground Wrestling has been getting attention worldwide since its launch in March 2023, becoming an internet sensation and going viral on social media pages. EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI
Members of the Bharatinagar Residents Forum hold empty plastic pots during a protest demanding drinking water in Bangalore, India, 07 March 2024. Bangalore is facing a steep water crisis due to a severe drought. Borewells in many areas of the city dried up leaving residents dependent on water tankers. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the government body responsible for supplying drinking water to the city, said the situation was manageable in central areas but more serious on the city’s outskirts. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts at US President Joe Biden as he delivers his third State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 March 2024. EPA-EFE
Pigeons fly past an installation said to replicate the conditions of hostages in Gaza, outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 07 March 2024. The installation opened on 07 March in Brussels and offers a glimpse into the conditions that hostages face. It was created by a Geneva citizens’ group in collaboration with the Israeli association of family members of Hamas-held hostages, and was first showcased outside the Geneva UN headquarters in February 2024. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
Palestinians recover an injured child from under the rubble of his destroyed family house following an Israeli air strike on south Deir Al Balah town, southern Gaza Strip, 07 March 2024. More than 30,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
A police officer takes aim during a demonstration held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry this Thursday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 March 2024. Several dozen people took to the streets of Port-au-Prince to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is in Puerto Rico after a failed attempt to return to his country on 05 March. EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin
Rescuers work at the site of the collapsed building, in Alexandria, Egypt, 08 March 2024. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, at least four people died and two were injured after a building collapsed in the northern city of Alexandria. EPA-EFE/STR
A photographer takes a photo during the Second plenary meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 08 March 2024. China holds two major annual political meetings, the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which run alongside and together are known as ‘Lianghui’ or ‘Two Sessions’. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
Indian folk musicians perform during ‘Maha Shivratri’ or the ‘great night of Shiva’ festival celebrations, in Bangalore, India, 08 March 2024. The Maha Shivaratri festival is celebrated by Hindus in honor of Lord Shiva by offering special prayers and fasting. According to one of the most popular legends, Shivaratri celebrates the wedding day of Lord Shiva and Parvati. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Riot policemen disperse students packed in Syntagma square during clashes of an education-sector protest rally in Athens, Greece, 08 March 2024. Greek students protest for the 9th consecutive week against a bill discussed in the Greek Parliament allowing the formation and operation of private universities in Greece. The debate on the bill is expected to be completed on 08 March by 8pm, to be followed by a roll call vote. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
Balinese Hindu people carry ‘Pratima’, or a symbol of God, while walking on a beach during a cleansing ceremony called ‘Melasti’, in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 08 March 2024. Melasti is a purification ritual where Balinese Hindus cleanse themselves and their sacred objects in the ocean to purify and renew spiritually, symbolizing the washing away of impurities and starting anew. It typically precedes Nyepi, the Day of Silence, marking the Balinese New Year. Balinese will celebrate Nyepi Day on 11 March 2024 during which Hindus on the island of Bali are not allowed to travel, work, light lamps, cook or do any other activities. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Houthi supporters protest against the US and Israel and in support of Palestinians, in Sana’a, Yemen, 08 March 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters demonstrated in Sana’a to protest against the United States and Israel and in support of the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Yemen’s Houthis have conducted 96 attacks against shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since mid-November 2023, using 403 ballistic missiles, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles to hit a total of 61 ships, as a part of a show support for the Palestinian people until Israel ends its military operation and siege of the Gaza Strip, according to a speech by the top leader of the Houthis, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. The US-led coalition continues to strike Houthi targets in Yemen as it seeks to degrade the Houthis’ abilities to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid high tensions in the Middle East. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A member of security stands guard after the Second plenary meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 08 March 2024. China holds two major annual political meetings, the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) which run alongside and together are known as ‘Lianghui’ or ‘Two Sessions’. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
Indian Hindu devotees perform puja and prayers to the sixty-feet-high Shiva statue at Lord Shiva Temple on ‘Maha Shivratri’ or the ‘great night of Shiva’ festival celebrations, in Bangalore, India, 08 March 2024. The Maha Shivaratri festival is celebrated by Hindus in honor of Lord Shiva by offering special prayers and fasting. According to one of the most popular legends, Shivaratri celebrates the wedding day of Lord Shiva and Parvati. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Queen Mathilde of Belgium stands in front of an artwork by Marcel Marien showing an elegant leg with a high-heeled shoe (L), ‘Knowledge of the Grail’ by Jacques Lacomblez (C) and ‘The Listening Room’ (R) by the Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte during a visit the ‘Histoire de ne pas rire’ exhibition (History of Not Laughing) presentation in the center for fine arts ‘Bozar’ in Brussels, Belgium, 08 March 2024. Bozar celebrates the centenary of the surrealist movement in Belgium with an exhibition that explores how surrealists used their art to challenge society and spark change. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS
A spaniel takes part in the agility competition on day two of Crufts at the National Exhibition Centre on March 08, 2024 in Birmingham, England. Over 24,000 dogs from 220 different breeds take part in Crufts 2024 with hundreds of the most agile and athletic dogs competing in different competitions including agility and flyball and, new for this year, Hoopers – a low-impact and inclusive activity for dogs and owners. The event culminates in the Best in Show 2024 trophy, awarded on Sunday night. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images). DM
