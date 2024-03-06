Newsdeck

Alberto Otarola

Peru’s prime minister steps down after alleged audio leak

Peru’s prime minister steps down after alleged audio leak
Peru's Prime Minister Alberto Otarola arrives to take part in the South American summit at the Itamaraty Palace, headquarters of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, in Brasilia, Brazil, 30 May 2023 (reissued 06 March 2024). Otarola announced his resignation 05 March 2024, after he was accused of influence-peddling for favoring his ex-girlfriend Yazire Pinedo with a work contract with the State. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO
By Reuters
06 Mar 2024
0

LIMA, March 5 (Reuters) - Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said on Tuesday he had tendered his resignation after an audio recording came out over the weekend purporting to be of the official attempting to improperly influence government contracts.

Otarola told media the recording was made in 2021, when he was not a government official, and was manipulated and edited as part of a conspiracy by his political opponents.

He had previously denied committing any crimes after the recording was made public.

With Otarola’s departure, the other 18 cabinet members must now also resign, according to Peruvian law. President Dina Boluarte has the choice to reinstate each cabinet member or swap them out for a new minister.

The audio, published by local media, appears to be of Otarola speaking to a woman who later went on to work in various government roles.

Otarola returned early from a trip to Canada, where he was representing Peru at a mining convention.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea said that Boluarte would make changes to her cabinet as part of a “relaunch of the government’s general policy.”

Cabinet shake-ups have become common in Peru. Just last month, Boluarte shuffled her cabinet, swapping out four ministers, including those heading the economy and mining, as the Andean nation works to lift its shaky economy out of a recession.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

IEC must act urgently against threats of electoral violence in SA
South Africa

IEC must act urgently against threats of electoral violence in SA
Apartheid destruction of Zimbabwe's air force: 1982 Thornhill mystery solved
Op-eds

Apartheid destruction of Zimbabwe's air force: 1982 Thornhill mystery solved
Who is the Western Cape’s new Anti-Gang Unit boss? It’s complicated (even the cops seem unsure)
Maverick News

Who is the Western Cape’s new Anti-Gang Unit boss? It’s complicated (even the cops seem unsure)
Mantashe allays fears of looming SA gas crisis amid protests against continued use of the fuel
South Africa

Mantashe allays fears of looming SA gas crisis amid protests against continued use of the fuel
Search for Joslin — police grill four ‘people of interest’ while officers, dog unit scour Saldanha rubbish dump
Maverick News

Search for Joslin — police grill four ‘people of interest’ while officers, dog unit scour Saldanha rubbish dump

TOP READS IN SECTION

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Newsdeck

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Singapore Defends Taylor Swift Payment After Thai Criticism
Newsdeck

Singapore Defends Taylor Swift Payment After Thai Criticism
Supreme Court Rules Trump Can Appear on Presidential Ballots
Newsdeck

Supreme Court Rules Trump Can Appear on Presidential Ballots
Ex-Trump CFO Admits to Perjury Ahead of NY Hush Money Trial
Newsdeck

Ex-Trump CFO Admits to Perjury Ahead of NY Hush Money Trial
I have a picture for you! 24 February - 01 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 February – 01 March 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.