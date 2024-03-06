Lego sculptures at ‘Art Of The Brick’ exhibition, and more from around the world

An artwork installation made of LEGO is displayed at the press preview ahead of the opening of “Art Of The Brick” exhibition at The Boiler House,The Old Truman Brewery, on March 5, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)
People look at exhibits made of LEGO at the press preview ahead of the opening of “Art Of The Brick” exhibition at The Boiler House,The Old Truman Brewery, on March 5, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)
Chess pieces made of LEGO are displayed at the press preview ahead of the opening of “Art Of The Brick” exhibition at The Boiler House,The Old Truman Brewery, on March 5, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)
A series of pieces made in collaboration with photographer Dean West are seen at the press preview ahead of the opening of “Art Of The Brick” exhibition at The Boiler House,The Old Truman Brewery, on March 5, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)
Police officers guard as fans light flares while a bus carrying Real Sociedad players arrives outside Reale Arena stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, in San Sebastian, Spain, 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta
A protester sits outside government offices that have been vandalised on March 06, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group “This Is Rigged” doused the UK government offices with red paint this morning to protest what they consider the British government’s endorsement of Israel’s atrocities committed in Gaza during its war against Hamas. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Grace Jones attends the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation by South African brand Dope Store during the Moscow Fashion Week, in Moscow, Russia, 05 March 2024. Moscow Fashion Week runs from 01 to 08 March 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Charlize Theron and Yvonne Orji attend Charlize Theron hosts Desert Smash 2024 to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project at La Quinta Resort and Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort on March 05, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party activist body paints with party emblem, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) delivers a speech at Barasat, ahead of the parliamentary elections, in North of Kolkata, Eastern India, 06 March 2024. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed women ahead of International Women’s Day and talked about various issues including Sandeshkali and criticized the ruling Trinamul Congress state government for alleged malpractices. Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate, laying the foundation stone for multiple projects, during his visit to West Bengal state. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A group of sadhus (holy men) participate in a religious rally to mark the Mahashivaratri festival at Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 06 March 2024. The festival celebrated on 08 March, sees Hindu devotees from across the country and neighboring India gather to fast and offer special prayers to celebrate the birthday of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of creation and destruction. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Supporters listen as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) delivers a speech at Barasat ahead of the parliamentary elections, in North of Kolkata, Eastern India, 06 March 2024. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed women ahead of International Women’s Day and talked about various issues including Sandeshkali and criticized the ruling Trinamul Congress state government for alleged malpractices. Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate, laying the foundation stone for multiple projects, during his visit to West Bengal state. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A picture taken with a drone shows migrants crossing the English Channel on a small boat, on 06 March 2024. The UK government has suffered more setbacks at the House of Lords recently on its plan to send migrants to Rwanda to deter the Channel crossings. Despite the British and French government’s efforts to prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey on small boats, many are willing to take the risk to claim asylum in the UK. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Members of the Houthi honor guard carry the coffin of a slain Houthi fighter during the funeral at a mosque in Sana’a, Yemen, 05 March 2024. The Houthis, who control most of Yemen’s north, are fighting an on-and-off civil war with the Saudi-backed government of Yemen amid the escalation of their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in protest of Israel’s conflict in Gaza. Yemen’s conflict is referred to as the Saudi Arabia-Iran proxy war in which the warring parties have been militarily and politically backed by Saudi Arabia and Iran respectively. In light of increased maritime security threats, the US has designated the Houthis as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist Group’. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A view of the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim as seen behind the mosque of the Palestinian village of Issawiya, east of Jerusalem, 06 March 2024. The Higher Planning Council of the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) approved on 06 March, the construction of approximately 3,500 new housing units in the West Bank settlement, most of them in Ma’ale Adumim. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A man walks past a large-scale image of a US dollar banknote on a currency exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, 06 March 2024. Egypt’s pound hit an all-time low after the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced, on 06 March 2024, that it would let the currency trade freely. The CBE also announced a raise of the overnight deposit rate, the overnight lending rate, and the rate of the main operation by 600 basis points to 27.25 percent, 28.25 percent, and 27.75 percent, respectively. The discount rate was also raised by 600 basis points to 27.75 percent. These measures are intended to address Egypt’s economic challenges, including high inflation. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A woman looks at the art installation ‘Kev, 2020’ by Elmgreen & Dragset displayed at the 43rd edition of Arco International Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid, Spain, 06 March 2024. Arco International Contemporary Art Fair runs from 06 to 10 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya
Real Sociedad’s Sheraldo Becker (R) in action against PSG’s Achraf Hakimi (L) during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, in San Sebastian, Spain, 05 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.