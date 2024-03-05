Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers to invite 222,000 spectators to opening ceremony

Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers to invite 222,000 spectators to opening ceremony
The Olympic rings display outside Paris city hall in Paris, France, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The Summer Olympics will take place next year between July 26 and Aug. 11, mostly in the French capital although some events will take place in Marseille and Tahiti. Photographer: Andrea Mantovani/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
05 Mar 2024
0

Free invites to the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be given to 222,000 spectators chosen by authorities, France's Interior Minister said on Tuesday.

Cities and other organising bodies will each be given a number of invites to distribute. Guests will have to go through a security screening process supervised by intelligence services before they can attend the event from the upper quays of the river Seine.

These 222,000 spots are in addition to the 104,000 paying spectators who will watch the ceremony from the lower quays. The revised total of 326,000 spectators is almost half of the 600,000 that had been estimated to attend in the original plan.

The minister said he reserved the right, if necessary, to revise that number down again.

 

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Maverick News

‘Terrible and inhumane’ — fake news in continued search for Joslin Smith condemned
Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
DM168

Cowboys and Crooks – Violent mafias are holding Richards Bay industry to ransom
Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
Business Maverick

Sasfin’s existential can of worms and the risk to other banks
'EFF trash was evidence' — Daily Maverick associate editor Marianne Thamm on the Clement Manyathela show
Maverick News

'EFF trash was evidence' — Daily Maverick associate editor Marianne Thamm on the Clement Manyathela show
Endless nightmare for ‘stateless’ mother after Home Affairs ID crackdown puts her life in limbo
DM168

Endless nightmare for ‘stateless’ mother after Home Affairs ID crackdown puts her life in limbo

TOP READS IN SECTION

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Newsdeck

New species of Amazon anaconda, world's largest snake, discovered
Singapore Defends Taylor Swift Payment After Thai Criticism
Newsdeck

Singapore Defends Taylor Swift Payment After Thai Criticism
I have a picture for you! 24 February - 01 March 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 24 February – 01 March 2024
Supreme Court Rules Trump Can Appear on Presidential Ballots
Newsdeck

Supreme Court Rules Trump Can Appear on Presidential Ballots
Israel carries out biggest Ramallah raid in years, witnesses say
Newsdeck

Israel carries out biggest Ramallah raid in years, witnesses say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Q: Why aren't you a Maverick Insider member yet?

A: I’m too busy

That’s understandable. This warp-speed world is robbing us all of time. But… signing up to Maverick Insider, our membership community, will take four minutes. And just think of all the time you’ll save not having to read these appeals from us every day! 😉

By joining Maverick Insider, you help keep our journalism going. Which you obviously value, because...well, you're here.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Every seed of hope will one day sprout.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for our human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.