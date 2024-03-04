Maverick Life

Paris Fashion Week moments, and more from around the world

Paris Fashion Week moments, and more from around the world
Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont, also known as The Clermont Twins, attends the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Mar 2024
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

(L-R) Sir Paul McCartney CH MBE, Paris Michael Katherine Jackson and Sir Ringo Starr attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Anna Wintour and Naomie Harris attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Théo and Rémy attend the Lutz Huelle Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki of Amiaya attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Farida Khelfa walks the runway during the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Lycee Carnot on March 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Chochen Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Olga Gasnier/Getty Images)

Thomas Raggi attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

A troupe member participates in the National District Carnival in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 03 March 2024. The carnival, organized by the Mayor’s Office of Santo Domingo, was attended by some 80 members of troupe members and individuals. The cultural expressions’ outstanding presence highlighted the festival’s richness and creativity. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Lebanese violinist of Armenian descent Ara Malikian performs at the Carolina Marin Sports Palace in Huelva, Spain, 02 March 2024. EPA-EFE/JULIAN PEREZ

Local resident Eric Lamar holds a sign that reads “Say Howdy to Hitler” in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on March 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled to keep former U.S. President Donald Trump on the Colorado ballot ahead of Super Tuesday primaries tomorrow. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Local resident Nicky Sundt holds a sign that read “Save Our Democracy” in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on March 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled to keep former U.S. President Donald Trump on the Colorado ballot ahead of Super Tuesday primaries tomorrow. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

People wear face masks depicting Julian Assange as they attend a flash mob in his support at Piazza Cavour, near the Mann Archaeological Museum, in Naples, southern Italy, 03 March 2024. Julian Assange is awaiting the outcome of his appeal against extradition to the United States from the United Kingdom’s High Court. If Assange is extradited, he is facing 175 years in a US prison. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

An artist from Gurukul School of Art draws a painting demanding action in connection with the gang-rape of a Spanish tourist in Dumka district, in Mumbai, India, 04 March 2024. The Jharkhand Police said three persons arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a Spanish tourist and beating her husband in Dumka district were sent to judicial custody by a court. The couple was attacked while asleep in the tent they had pitched to spend the night on 01 March at a desolate area of Kunji village, some 300 km or an eight-hour drive from Ranchi, the capital of the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Smoke rises from the village of Arab El Louaizeh southern Lebanon following Israeli shelling, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, 03 March 2024. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Hezbollah cell launched anti-tank missiles at a military target in the Maayan Baruch region, leaving no injuries, and the IDF responded by targeting the sources of the fire in Lebanon. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Women attend a demonstration called by the ‘Comision 8M’ organization in support of the Palestinian people in Madrid, Spain, 02 March 2024. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Chinese security officers march at the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening ceremony of the second session of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee in Beijing, China, 04 March 2024. China’s major annual political meetings, known as ‘Lianghui’ or ‘Two Sessions,’ will begin on 04 March with the opening of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) while the National People’s Congress (NPC) will open on 05 March. EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

Lecce supporters cheer prior the Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and US Lecce in Frosinone, Italy, 03 March 2024. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Makenson Gletty of France competes in the Men’s Pole Vault of the Heptathlon at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, 03 March 2024. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

People stand along the East River and enjoy unseasonable warm weather, temperatures reached 68°F/20°C, in Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 03 March 2024. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

An aerial view shows a person jumping from the top of a rock on Piratininga beach, in the city of Niteroi, Brazil, 02 March 2024. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda. DM

