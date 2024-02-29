Newsdeck

Bitcoin ETFs Shake Up Crypto Market After Storming Wall Street

A neon sign indicates that Bitcoin is accepted inside the venue of the Paralelni Polis project, an organization combining art, social sciences and modern technology, in Prague, Czech Republic, on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Bitcoin has been on a tear ahead of an upcoming Jan. 10 deadline that could see the US Securities and Exchange Commission approve the first exchange-traded fund tied directly to the assets spot price. Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
29 Feb 2024
New US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds are shaking up the market for the original cryptocurrency after widening demand for the token and attracting more than $7 billion of net inflows in less than two months.

The most visible change is a surge of over 45% in the price of the largest digital asset this year to about $63,000, bringing the pandemic-era record high of almost $69,000 into view. A looming reduction in Bitcoin’s supply growth, called the halving, has also stoked the rally.

The ETFs are shifting the center of gravity for Bitcoin trading toward the US, and encouraging leveraged bets that lifted the cost of bullish wagers via perpetual futures to levels last seen in 2021.

“The supply-demand imbalance here is really profound,” CoinShares adviser Meltem Demirors said on Bloomberg Television.

Bitcoin has rallied for six straight days, sending the original cryptocurrency up 23% during that period alone. It traded at $62,597 at 8:03 a.m. Thursday in New York after almost reaching $64,000 on Wednesday.

The charts below show how the impact of the ETFs is filtering across markets.

In the Lead

Bitcoin Is Outperforming Other Assets This Year |

Bitcoin’s rally since the turn of the year has topped stocks, extending a pattern seen in 2023. The momentum is attracting traders hunting for volatility.

US Pull

Bitcoin Trading Volumes Spike at US Close When ETFs Fix NAV |

The new ETFs calculate their net asset value against dedicated benchmarks at the US close each weekday, a process that helps with Bitcoin price discovery. Trading volumes in the token are now jumping around that time.

ETF Frenzy

Trading Volume for US Bitcoin ETFs Jumped Toward $8 Billion |

Overall trading volume in the spot Bitcoin ETFs — including products from titans BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments — increased sharply to almost $8 billion on Wednesday as the token made a run toward a record.

Spot Market

Bitcoin Spot Volume on Major Exchanges Near 2024 High |

Meanwhile, the value of Bitcoin changing hands on major digital-asset exchanges on Wednesday was almost the highest for 2024 so far.

Futures Bets

Cost of Bullish Bets via Perpetual Futures Highest Since 2021 |

The funding rate for Bitcoin perpetual futures — which are popular with crypto speculators as they have no set expiry — is the highest since 2021. That indicates traders are rushing to bet on gains, and are prepared to pay funds to speculators who are short as a cost of maintaining their positions.

