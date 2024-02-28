Maverick Life

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Turkish romp ‘Ashes’ is a hot mess that can’t be saved by dreamy visuals

Turkish romp ‘Ashes’ is a hot mess that can’t be saved by dreamy visuals
The fantasy romance Ashes is a hot mess but the cinematography is good. (Photo: Supplied)
By Chuma Nontsele
28 Feb 2024
0

A Balkan fantasy-romance brings neither much fantasy nor ﻿much romance in this Netflix top-10 film we recommend you avoid.

It makes sense to release a new romance film right before Valentine’s Day, especially a dreamy Turkish romp, but Ashes on Netflix is rather strange.

A compelling philosophical question about our reality lures us in at the movie’s beginning: do our beliefs shape our experience?

A wealthy couple own a publishing company but their marriage is empty and bound to fail. A manuscript brings a spark to the couple’s life – and gets the film going. Gökçe (Funda Eryigit) starts reviewing the novel, but instead of having her mind transported to a fantasy land, she falls into the story. The lines between reality and fiction blur as she neglects her real life as a mother and wife, instead becoming the star of a novel featuring a mysterious carpenter with whom she becomes obsessed.

Ashes

(Photo: Supplied)

No love lost

Director Erdem Tepegöz took a leap of faith with this film, but he fudges the landing. Too much happens without explanation or support. There is barely any chemistry between the lead actors, which makes the audience feel disconnected and unable to sympathise with Kenan (Mehmet Günsür) when Gökçe starts suffering from fictophilia and falls for the carpenter in the novel.

But at least there’s some steamy romance in the novel-fantasy-world-that’s-really-reality-(that’s-actually-the-film), no? No. The only romantic gestures were going up an old tower, dancing on rusty poles and a date that involved eating meatballs. Where are the love letters, the sinking ships? Where are the werewolves and vampires?! What hypnotised Gökçe to make her smitten with this dead-end carpenter? Sigh! Nothing about this novel-in-a-film will make you want to fall head over heels. The sex scenes come off as rapey and cringey. None of them gives off a “leave your husband for me” vibe.

It all felt like a Valentine’s Day school event in which the miserable, love-deprived organisers try to force the preteens with pimples on either side of the room to slow dance.

A scene from the unremarkable ‘Ashes’. (Photo: Netflix)

Ashes

Mehmet Günsür in ‘Ashes’. (Photo: Netflix)

Stylish but empty

That being said, the cinematography is impeccable. The enchanting streets of Balat alert us to when life in the manuscript takes over. Some scenes show Gökçe in a bathtub, drowning in the pages she has read, signalling her exhaustion, which are beautiful and clever. But none of this is enough to save the film.

On paper, the script must have seemed incredible, but on screen, it is a hot mess. Unnecessary plot points take up so much time you’re eventually just weeping for the credits. More than 90 minutes are spent trying to explain a philosophical question that feels like it could have been googled. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM-17022024-001.indd

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Six arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA - Police Minister Cele
Maverick News

Six arrested, including alleged ‘mastermind’, for murder of rapper AKA – Police Minister Cele
Spooked tourists say SA visa fiasco has chased them away
South Africa

Spooked tourists say SA visa fiasco has chased them away
Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Maverick News

Gold Leaf Tobacco: SARS claims billions from Sasfin in Rudland money laundering debacle
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak

TOP READS IN SECTION

Full seam ahead — future of SA cricket looks bright thanks to teens Maphaka and Luus
DM168

Full seam ahead — future of SA cricket looks bright thanks to teens Maphaka and Luus
University of Pretoria workers’ strike gives students a bitter taste of the reality of SA’s paradoxes
DM168

University of Pretoria workers’ strike gives students a bitter taste of the reality of SA’s paradoxes
DA manifesto — party would like to swap BEE for UN sustainable goals
DM168

DA manifesto — party would like to swap BEE for UN sustainable goals
Tertiary hospital professionals sound the public healthcare alarm after severe national budget cuts
DM168

Tertiary hospital professionals sound the public healthcare alarm after severe national budget cuts
Change Starts Now manifesto outlines wealth tax to fund R500bn reconstruction
DM168

Change Starts Now manifesto outlines wealth tax to fund R500bn reconstruction

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

home delivery

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Get DM168 delivered to your door

Subscribe to DM168 home delivery and get your favourite newspaper delivered every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Now→

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.