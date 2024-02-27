Newsdeck

Space race

India announces four-member crew for ‘Gaganyaan’ space mission

India announces four-member crew for ‘Gaganyaan’ space mission
School students wait to watch the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s first test flight of the Gaganyaan Mission, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, southern Andhra Pradesh state, India, 21 October 2023. India's national space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), launched its first uncrewed test flight mission before sending the Indian crew to space under the Gaganyaan Mission. The first test flight was put on hold five seconds before the launch due to technical glitches, and the second launch was carried out successfully at 10 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on 21 October 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
By Reuters
27 Feb 2024
0

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - India on Tuesday introduced four crew members for its maiden 'Gaganyaan' space voyage, as it aims to become the world's fourth country to send a crewed mission into space just months after a historic landing on the south pole of the moon.

Gaganyaan, or “sky craft” in Hindi, is the first mission of its kind for India and will cost about 90.23 billion rupees ($1.1 billion). It involves the launch of a habitable space capsule over the next year to an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) and its return via a landing in the Indian Ocean.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded the four crew members, all of them air force officers, “astronaut wings” at a space centre in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala state on Tuesday, in their first public appearance after months of rigorous training.

The four officers are Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan, Angad Pratap and Shubhanshu Shukla, a government statement said.

It was not clear if all four astronauts would be on board the mission.

Gaganyaan is a “historic” achievement for India, Modi said on X and in a statement, coming four decades after air force officer, Rakesh Sharma, became the first Indian to travel to space – with a Soviet mission.

“Time is ours, countdown is ours and so is the rocket,” Modi told space scientists.

Only the United States, Russia, and China have sent their own crewed missions into space.

Astronauts from more than three dozen other countries have made space trips aboard either U.S. or Russian missions.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by YP Rajesh and Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Business Maverick

Norwegian Cruise ship halted at Mauritius due to outbreak
Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
Business Maverick

Nigerian cops trace kingpins to South Africa after cocaine, pistols and ‘military items’ smuggled from Durban
How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year
South Africa

How SARS used AI and proactive measures to claw back R210bn this tax year
A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Maverick News

A conversation with the man who paints trees to combat bark stripping
Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation
Maverick News

Jane Goodall: 'I had to give up what I love best’ at Gombe to inspire biodiversity conservation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats
Newsdeck

Trump comments on Black voters draws rebuke from Haley, Democrats
US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
Newsdeck

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
Sweden clears final hurdle to join NATO as Hungary approves accession
Newsdeck

Sweden clears final hurdle to join NATO as Hungary approves accession
Moon lander Odysseus mission to be cut short after sideways touchdown
Newsdeck

Moon lander Odysseus mission to be cut short after sideways touchdown
Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month
Newsdeck

Zelenskiy Says 31,000 Troops Killed as Ukraine Seeks US Aid Decision Within Month

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 29 February 2024 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Otsile Nkadimeng - photo by Thom Pierce

A new community Actionist every week.

Meet the South Africans making a difference. Get Maverick Citizen in your inbox.