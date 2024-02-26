Maverick Life

ANC manifesto launch rally, and more from around the world

South African President and African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa shares a light moment with deputy President Paul Mashatile after speaking to supporters at the ANC Election Manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 24, 2024, in Durban, South Africa. About 70,000 people gathered to hear ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa state the promises in advance of the election which will be held on May 29, 2024. Mr. Ramapahosa promised to step up his governments efforts to create jobs, welfare grants and a national health care program. ANC has seen decreased support in recent polls and especially KwaZulu-Natal province will be a tightly contested province during 2024 elections, Thirty years after the first democratic elections on April 27, 1994. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
26 Feb 2024
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

African National Congress (ANC) supporters carry a mock coffin of former ANC President Jacob Zuma’s new party, Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) during the ANC Election Manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 24, 2024, in Durban, South Africa. About 70,000 people gathered to hear ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa state the promises in advance of the election which will be held on May 29, 2024.  (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

African National Congress (ANC) supporters display t-shirts donated by the ANC after the ANC Election Manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 24, 2024, in Durban, South Africa. About 70,000 people gathered to hear ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa state the promises in advance of the election which will be held on May 29, 2024. Mr. Ramapahosa promised to step up his government’s efforts to create jobs, welfare grants and a national health care program. ANC has seen decreased support in recent polls and especially KwaZulu-Natal province will be a tightly contested province during 2024 elections, Thirty years after the first democratic elections on April 27, 1994. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

South African President and African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa dances after speaking to supporters at the ANC Election Manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 24, 2024, in Durban, South Africa.  (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

African National Congress (ANC) supporters sing and dance before the ANC Election Manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 24, 2024, in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

Children play at the Ladan child-friendly space operated by UNICEF at the Ladan Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ladan, on the outskirts of Dollow, in Jubaland state, Somalia, 30 January 2024 (issued 26 February 2024). The Ladan IDP camp hosts some 5500 households of climate change IDPs.In February 2023, the total number of internally displaced people in Somalia reached 3.8 million, while more than one million had newly been displaced in that year only by May. These people have been forced to leave their homes because of climate change and insecurity, two phenomena that prevent them from going back and make their displacement almost permanent. Abdullahi Halakhe, from the organization Refugees International, told EFE. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Protesters lie on the ground during a protest organized by the Radical Party in favor of the closure of the CPR, the reception center for migrants, in via Corelli in Milan, Italy, 25 February 2024. EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani

A teaching candidate cries during a protest by teaching job aspirants against Bengal government, in Kolkata, India, 26 February 2024. The protesters allege irregularities in the recruitment process to the hiring of thousands of teachers and demand placement in government jobs. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Farmers from various parts of Spain burn effigies as they march to number 46 of the Paseo de la Castellana, where the European Parliament Office in Spain is located, in Madrid, Spain, 26 Spain 2024. Protests of Spanish farmers have entered a third week while in Brussels an EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting is held. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLEN

Visitors watch a ‘daljip,’ or a heap of straw or twigs, being set on fire at the Korean Folk Village one day after ‘Daeboreum,’ a traditional Korean holiday that celebrates the first full moon of the year according to the lunar calendar in Yongin, South Korea, 25 February 2024 (issued 26 February 2024). Burning a daljip is part of the holiday to ward off misfortune and bring good luck in the coming new year. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A reveler holds branches while passing through a firecrackers’ bombardment during the ‘The Bombing of Master Han Dan’ celebration in Taitung, Taiwan, 25 February 2024. The Bombing of Master Han Dan is a ritual held on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year. The ritual consists in hurling firecrackers at a bare-chested man being carried atop a palanquin, a practice believed to bring good luck and ward off evil spirits. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A soldier of the United Kingdom’s 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian infantry unit storms an enemy position in a simulated attack during the NATO “Brilliant Jump” military exercises on February 26, 2024 in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. Brilliant Jump is combining forces from the United Kingdom, Poland, Spain, Albania and Turkey under NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (Land) (VJTF(L)). Brilliant Jump is part of the ongoing NATO Steadfast Defender exercise, with is involving 90,000 troops in maneuvers across Europe. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A recruit smiles to his relatives as he attends a military recruitment ceremony held at Ba Dinh district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 February 2024. Some 74 recruits participated in the Ba Dinh district ceremony, while nearly 4,500 individuals attended recruitment ceremonies across 30 districts in Hanoi. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Alisson (Front) of Brazil in action against Josep Junior Gentilin of Italy during the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 final match between Brazil and Italy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 February 2024. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy gets prepared on the red carpet during the premiere for the film ‘Dune: Part Two’ in New York, New York, USA, 25 February 2024. EPA-EFE/STEPHANI SPINDEL

US comedian and actor Ali Wong attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 February 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

Anna Cleveland walks the runway at the Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 25, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images)

Models present creations as part of the Luisa Spagnoli women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, 25 February 2024.The Milan Fashion Week women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection runs from 20 to 26 February. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

A handout photo made available by Malaysia’s Department of Information shows Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (C) and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah (6-R) together with Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (5-L) and his deputy Zahid Hamidi (4-L) pose for photograph with members of Parliament during the opening of the third session of the 15th Parliament at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26 February 2024. ‘The success or failure of this country doesn’t solely rest on the shoulders of the Prime Minister but on all 222 Members of Parliament entrusted by the people as their government representatives,’ Sultan Ibrahim said. EPA-EFE/INFORMATION DEPARTMENT OF MALAYSIA

The New Microlino m-ero electric car presented during media day of the 91st Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in Geneva, Switzerland, 26 February 2024. The motor show will open to the public from 27 February to 03 March. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

A chef presents pieces of meat cooked in birria stew in Guadalajara, Mexico, 23 February 2024 (issued 25 February 2024). Guadalajara is not only tequila and mariachis. Guadalajara is also a gastronomic destination, which the Taste Atlas platform has recently named the best place in Latin America to eat. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

A woman walks by a wall painting calling for the releaase of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on February 26, 2024 in Kfar Saba, Israel. The Israeli government says it is continuing to participate in talks with foreign mediators to achieve a temporary ceasefire with Hamas and a deal to release Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Israel says around 100 hostages are still being held captive in Gaza and at least 30 hostages are dead. Dozens of hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas were released as part of an earlier weeklong ceasefire last year. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

A first responder works to extinguish a fire inside the train station after a Russian missile strike on February 25, 2024, in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine. Around 2 am, missile attacks hit a school and the train station, severely damaging surrounding buildings, including a church. Emergency personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fires. No victims were reported. (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images). DM

