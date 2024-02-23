The US will impose new sanctions on Iran “in the coming days” for Tehran’s support of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the White House announced.

Four European Union member states warned that a German levy on gas makes the fuel more expensive when the bloc is trying to cut its reliance on Russian supplies.

Latvia’s Parliament banned the import of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, making it the first European Union country to introduce such a prohibition.

Macron invites European leaders to talk about Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has invited European leaders to Paris next week to discuss proposals to help war-ravaged Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

Europe is under growing pressure to step up as Russia’s invasion enters its third year and a dearth of ammunition has left Kyiv forces increasingly outgunned. Meanwhile, the US Congress is struggling to approve more than $60-billion in assistance to the country due to opposition from Republican lawmakers close to Donald Trump.

“President Macron invited a number of European leaders in a rather ad hoc manner to talk about new proposals and solutions for Ukraine,” Duda said in an interview with Polsat broadcaster. “In addition to Poland, leaders of many countries are invited.”

US will sanction Iran for backing Russia’s war in Ukraine

The US will impose new sanctions on Iran “in the coming days” for Tehran’s support of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the White House announced.

White House spokesperson John Kirby cited Tehran’s decision, reported by Reuters, to supply Moscow with surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, a move aimed at deepening military ties between the two countries.

Kirby said that the US did not have independent verification of the weapons transfer. He added that President Joe Biden would nonetheless move forward with sanctions on Iran for its “ongoing support” for Russia’s war — penalties that could be strengthened if Tehran hands over the missiles.

“We will be imposing additional sanctions on Iran in the coming days, and we are prepared to go further if Iran sells ballistic missiles to Russia,” Kirby told reporters.

Iran is already heavily sanctioned by the US, so any added financial measures would be a symbolic rebuke. Biden said that he would also announce fresh sanctions on Russia on Friday to coincide with the two-year mark of the war in Ukraine and in response to the death of imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

EU countries warn German gas levy may boost reliance on Russia

Four European Union member states warned that a German levy on gas makes the fuel more expensive at a time when the bloc is trying to cut its reliance on Russian supplies.

The country introduced the charge at the peak of Europe’s energy crisis in 2022 after Russia curbed its gas flows and Germany had to spend billions of euros to fill its storage facilities.

Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia said the levy — which is paid by traders or utilities further down the supply chain and is meant to help cover the costs of refilling — undermines energy security in the wider region, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The objections to the levy come as the European Commission looks to end a deal with Russia on gas flows coming through Ukraine at the end of this year. The four countries are most exposed to any cutoff in supplies via the Ukraine route, which still accounts for around 14 billion cubic metres of gas to the EU.

The levy — which has been extended until March 2027 — increases the cost of gas exported from Germany, according to the paper, and has been raised several times since it was introduced to a current level of €1.86 per megawatt hour. Liquefied natural gas from Germany is one of the key routes the EU envisages to help make up for a shortfall in Russian supplies.

“The increased transit costs disproportionately affect the Central and Eastern European region, making it more difficult for member states in this area to access gas imports from Western Europe,” according to the paper, which will be presented at the 4 March meeting of energy ministers.

“This could force some member states to rely more heavily on gas imports from Russia,” it added, “potentially increasing their geopolitical dependencies and undermining all efforts to diversify energy sources.”

Latvia becomes first in EU to ban Russian agriculture imports

The nation’s legislature voted in favour of the ban on Thursday, heading domestic calls to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions will not affect the transit of grain onward to other markets.

Latvia is one of Europe’s harshest critics of Moscow’s war and has lobbied for tougher sanctions as well as for more weapons supplies to Kyiv. Latvia’s parliament banned the import of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, making it the first European Union country to introduce such a prohibition.

The Baltic country has unsuccessfully pushed for a ban on Russian grain imports at the EU level.

“Economic security is an essential aspect of national security,” said Janis Reirs, chairman of the budget committee, in a statement. “Consuming products of Russian origin, thus directly or indirectly supporting this criminal regime, is not compatible with the morals of society.”

Putin’s latest show of strength is a flight on nuclear bomber

President Vladimir Putin flew on one of Russia’s newest strategic bombers, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, a show of military might as his war in Ukraine appears to turn in his favour.

Putin took off for a 30-minute flight in the Tu-160M from an aircraft plant that produces the jets in Kazan, 720km east of Moscow, the Interfax news service reported. The bomber’s route wasn’t disclosed, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Interfax.

“We’re receiving new technology, excellent equipment,” Putin said after the flight, according to state-run Tass news agency, adding the plane would be put into service by the air force.

The Russian Defence Ministry has said the Tu-160 is the fastest missile-carrying bomber in service in the world, capable of reaching speeds up to 2,200km/h. By contrast, the US’s B-1B Lancer strategic bomber has a speed of more than 1,440 km/h, according to the Air Force.

EU farmers push the bloc to limit Ukraine trade measures

European Union farmers have asked the EU parliament to limit the free trade measures put in place in solidarity with Ukraine that they say are endangering the bloc’s economies and its single market.

An EU commission met on Wednesday without approving a proposed text that would change the terms of the so-called Autonomous Trade Measures, according to a joint statement by groups representing several agricultural groups. “It is now imperative for the European Parliament to take action.”

“Without a more strategic outlook, Europe faces a double setback,” the statement said. “On the one hand, disruptions to the domestic market which are most likely set to intensify, while on the other, Ukraine’s traditional markets being replaced by Russian cereals and products.”

The special measures were granted to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion and liberalised trade, including a suspension of import duties, quotas and trade defence measures for imports from Ukraine. Over the past few months, they’ve been part of several grievances being aired by farmers across the EU.

Denmark pledges to support Ukraine’s security for next decade

Denmark’s government pledged to support Ukraine’s security for 10 years, promising military equipment and financial support to help in the defence and reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

The pledge is similar to ones made by other European countries, including the UK, Germany, and France, this year, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a press briefing on Thursday.

“The situation in Ukraine is critical. We know these donations make a difference,” she said. While Denmark is already one of Ukraine’s largest donors, “we need to do more,” she added.

Since Russia’s large-scale attack, the Nordic country of six million people has so far given military aid worth about $4.8-billion and civilian aid worth about $450-million, and plans to double those amounts by 2028. The prime minister said it was too soon to estimate how much extra Denmark would spend under the new pledge.

“It will be expensive, but freedom comes with a price,” Frederiksen said. “All allies need to spend more.”

Denmark was, alongside the Netherlands last year, the first country to pledge F-16 fighter planes to Ukraine, though those deliveries have since been delayed. The first F-16s will be delivered “this summer,” Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said at the same briefing, adding that Denmark would deliver 15,000 artillery shells in its next military aid package to Ukraine.

Tusk says no need to meet Zelensky to defuse border protests

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there was no need to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the border to defuse a farmers’ blockade that has disrupted shipments from the war-torn country.

Tusk pledged at a Warsaw briefing on Thursday to introduce a special regime on the frontier to ensure safe passage for humanitarian and military aid for Kyiv despite the protests.

Zelensky had called for a meeting with Poland’s new premier and the European Commission to help resolve the spat over grain shipments that have seen trucks mass at the border. Farmers have also disrupted passenger and rail transport from Ukraine, spilling grain on the tracks at a crossing on Tuesday, which sparked condemnation from officials in both countries.

Tusk said that the cabinets of the two countries had agreed to meet in the Polish capital on 28 March. DM